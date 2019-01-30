Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

January 29 02:00 AM
Anthony Davis won’t be traded before next Thursday’s NBA trade deadline unless the Pelicans are made an overwhelming offer, sources say. The Lakers plan to make an aggressive push, according to sources.

January 29 12:46 PM
Tony Parker experienced the same injury 20 months ago with San Antonio as Indiana’s Victor Oladipo recently suffered. It sucks. It sucks,” he says. “You never want to see that and I wish him well.”

