Kyrie-LeBron reunion talk and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

January 31 06:00 AM
JJ Redick and producer Ben Winston ask each other three questions, tackling the importance of chemistry in the locker room, why JJ isn’t on social media, and Brexit.
January 31 03:01 AM
Two weeks ago Ryan threw out the idea of a Kyrie-LeBron reunion and Ric told him he was nuts. Well, now Ric is reporting sources close to Kyrie say the possibility is for real, and Ryan wants his apology (1:44). The guys go on to discuss the bizarre proposition of the Kyrie-LeBron reunion. Also, the Pelicans have scrubbed Anthony Davis from the ……
January 31 12:27 AM
Wizards handle visiting Indiana 107-89, as Bradley Beal and Jeff Green combined for 48 points. Chris & Jimmy Patsos open up by talking about the big night off the bench by Green and the shooting by Jordan McRae. They then look at where the Pacers stand without Victor Oladipo (7:38). Plus, Jimmy gives his personal scouting report of Zion Williamson after seeing him play in person (16:01).
January 31 12:16 AM
Danny braves the cold to discuss how he’s coping with the frigid Canadian winter, what impresses him most about hockey, and how the Raptors continue to gel as a team. He also talks about how the Raptors are dealing with the Anthony Davis trade rum…
January 31 12:05 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA Skills Coach and Pure Sweat CEO Drew Hanlen. They discuss his new workout app, his career as a top basketball trainer and the work he’s doing with Joel Embiid, Brad Beal, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Mo Bamba, Chandler Parsons and more.
January 30 11:50 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner. They discuss Indy’s success this season, Victor Oladipo’s unfortunate season-ending injury, his dominance on the defensive end, what it’s like playing with a disgruntled star who wants to be traded (as was the case with Paul George), his upbringing and more.
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics and Hornets face off to cap a home stand, with Terry Rozier starting yet another game in Kyrie Irving’s absence with hip pain. Kemba Walker leads a Charlotte team poised for a playoff berth.

Host Bobby Manning rolls solo covering all of the action and take your calls for a full hour beginning at 10:00 p.m. as soon as the final buzzer sounds …

I Don’t Get Disrespected, I Do The Disrespecting – via rightstorickysanchez.com

January 30 10:35 PM
Jimmy Butler fulfilled his dream of playing point guard and the Sixers won in Los Angeles while Brandon Ingram dunked on Corey Brewer but was thinking about Mike the entire time. We’re on the doorstep of the NBA trade deadline and the Sixers may trade the former first overall pick in the draft for a guy who was on the shirt …
January 30 04:20 PM
The Ringer’s Justin Verrier stops by to talk ADpalooza and whether it threatens the Warriors. And High Energy Voicemails! Produced by: Jade Hoye
January 30 03:50 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver talk through all angles of the Anthony Davis trade demand …
January 30 03:16 PM
David Jacoby is joined by the legend Marcus Spears talking all things Super Bowl LII, the Wade Phillips game plan, Gurley touches, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
January 30 01:44 PM
On this week’s show…CJ is fresh off his first ever triple-double and talks about the entire experience. Also, the guys break down the AD situation–why does he want to be traded now? Is LA the best landing place? Plus, Vince Carter has strong feelings about ring chasing,, CJ talks about the importance of keeping your circle tight and knowing when to say no, and Jordan briefly weighs in on his family’s big week.PULL UP.
January 30 01:34 PM
Yesterday Ric reported that a source close to Kyrie Irving says his interest in re-joining LeBron James is “for real.” Ric dove into that story and what he’s hearing about why Kyrie’s outlook on LeBron has shifted (8:45). But first, Ric is also hearing that Jason Kidd might be the favorite to be the Lakers next head coach, and it could happen b ……
LOS ANGELES –  Keith Pompey tells why tinkering with the 76ers’ lineup in Tuesday’s 121-105 victory over the Lakers at Staples Center was Brett Brown’s best coaching decision in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Pompey also says why he wouldn’t trade Ben Simmons for Anthony Davis and talks about how the NFC champion Rams take a backseat to the Lakers even during Super Bowl week.

