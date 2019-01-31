Kyrie-LeBron reunion talk and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
The possibility of a Kyrie Irving – LeBron James reunion; the Pelicans begin erasing Anthony Davis; and Lakers resentment around the league
NBA Skills Coach Drew Hanlen on His Career, His Work With Joel Embiid, Brad Beal, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Zach LaVine, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Mo Bamba, His New Workout App and More (Ep. 126) – via HoopsHype.com
Myles Turner on the Indiana Pacers’ Success, Victor Oladipo’s Injury, His Dominant Defense, His Long-Term Goals, Playing With A Disgruntled Star and More (Ep. 125) – via HoopsHype.com
POSTGAME: CELTICS vs. Hornets | Jan. 28 | Kyrie Irving | Kemba Walker from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Celtics and Hornets face off to cap a home stand, with Terry Rozier starting yet another game in Kyrie Irving’s absence with hip pain. Kemba Walker leads a Charlotte team poised for a playoff berth.
I Don’t Get Disrespected, I Do The Disrespecting – via rightstorickysanchez.com
The Anthony Davis Situation, CJ’s First Triple-Double, Vince Carter’s Thoughts on Winning a Ring, and Super Bowl Predictions
Kyrie Irving’s interest in re-joining LeBron James is for real; Jason Kidd could be the next Lakers head coach & Anthony Davis’ trade request
LOS ANGELES – Keith Pompey tells why tinkering with the 76ers’ lineup in Tuesday’s 121-105 victory over the Lakers at Staples Center was Brett Brown’s best coaching decision in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Pompey also says why he wouldn’t trade Ben Simmons for Anthony Davis and talks about how the NFC champion Rams take a backseat to the Lakers even during Super Bowl week.
