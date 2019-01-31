Rudy Gobert will miss $1 million bonus for not making All-Star team

Perhaps the biggest snub from the 2019 All-Star Game is Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert, who has been a dominant force all season long.

The 7-foot-1 center is averaging 15.0 points and 12.8 rebounds per game. He leads the NBA, shooting 65.0 percent from the field. Gobert is also averaging 2.2 blocks per game. This will cost him $1 million in contract incentives, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks. He will not make that money even if he is selected as an injury reserve.

Gobert currently ranks No. 1 overall in the league for ESPN’s Real Defensive Plus-Minus. His overall Real Plus-Minus ranks No. 2 among all centers in the league. Perhaps most surprising: he has earned more win shares than even Houston’s James Harden this season.

It's totally conceivable that Rudy Gobert could win consecutive Defensive Player of the Year Awards without making the All-Star game in either season. Says a lot about how the sides of the ball are evaluated, even by coaches. — Ben Dowsett (@Ben_Dowsett) February 1, 2019

As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, many think of him mostly as a rim protector. Gobert, however, ranks behind only Golden State’s Stephen Curry as the most efficient high-volume offensive player in the NBA.

He has averaged 1.17 points per possession this season, trailing only Curry (1.20 PPP) among the total 177 players who have finished at least 300 possessions on offense, per Synergy Sports.

The big man has been an absolutely dominant force when running the pick-and-roll for the Jazz. And on the other side of the ball, only Indiana’s Myles Turner has recorded more blocks than Gobert.