Knicks have not given a multi-year contract to any draft pick this century

When Kristaps Porzingis was traded, he became yet another player drafted by the New York Knicks who was never given a second contract.

There are other ways to build a team beyond the draft, whether it’s through free agency or trades. Ideally, however, there would be a balance between the three methods of roster construction. But the Knicks have not extended a multi-year contract to someone that they picked up in the draft in a long time.

Charlie Ward is the most recent player drafted by the Knicks to sign a multiyear deal after his rookie deal, per Tommy Beer.

The last Knicks draft pick to sign a multi-year contract with New York after his rookie deal was Charlie Ward, who was drafted in 1994. Seriously. https://t.co/lbYuK5XASc — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 31, 2019

Below are the players that New York drafted that appeared in more than five games for the franchise. We explained how each of them ended up on a new team after their tenure with the Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis, No. 4 Overall Pick (2015)

The 7-foot-3 big man was traded to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., two expiring contracts and enough cap space to sign two max contracts this offseason.

Cleanthony Early, No. 34 Overall pick (2014)

While the former Wichita State forward was signed by the team in 2016, he was waived just three days later.

Tim Hardaway Jr., No. 24 Overall Pick (2013)

During his first stint with the organization, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the draft rights to Jerian Grant in June 2015. Grant played just one season for New York before he was traded to the Bulls. He eventually made his way back to the Knicks during free agency on a hefty deal.

Iman Shumpert, No. 17 Overall Pick (2011)

The 2016 NBA champion played three seasons for the Knicks before he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2015, eventually playing a role in a team that won a title for the franchise.

Landry Fields, No. 39 Overall Pick (2010)

The Knicks tendered a qualifying offer to the former Stanford guard during the 2012 offseason, which made Landry Fields a restricted free agent. But the Raptors offered him a three-year deal worth $20 million that New York declined to match.

Jordan Hill, No. 8 Overall Pick (2009)

Just one year after he was selected in the lottery, he was moved at the trade deadline to land a 30-year-old Tracy McGrady.

Danillo Gallinari, No. 6 Overall Pick (2008)

Even though he missed much of his rookie season, after his sophomore campaign, New York picked up the third-year option on his contract. But during his third season, he was traded to the Denver Nuggets as part of the package to land Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups.

Wilson Chandler, No. 23 Overall Pick (2007)

After three seasons with the Knicks, New York general manager Donnie Walsh said the plan was to sign Wilson Chandler to a long-term contract extension. Less than one month later, he was included alongside Gallinari and sent via trade to the Nuggets.

Renaldo Balkman, No. 20 Overall Pick (2006)

It was a surprising draft choice for the Knicks, especially considering many other teams reportedly did not even have Balkman on their draft radar. But he played four seasons with New York — two at the beginning of his career and two at the end of his time in the NBA. He was traded in 2008 because he was not getting playing time behind Gallinari and Chandler.

Mardy Collins, No. 29 Overall Pick (2006)

The former first-rounder was included in a trade alongside Zach Randolph that sent Tim Thomas and Cuttino Mobley to the Knicks.

Channing Frye, No. 8 Overall Pick (2005)

After he was selected in the lottery, Channing Frye played two seasons with New York. He made the NBA All-Rookie 1st Team in 2006 but was used in a trade to land Randolph in June 2007.

David Lee, No. 30 Overall Pick (2005)

The power forward was actually given a second contract with New York, though it was a one-year deal for $7 million in 2009-10. He made an All-Star appearance that year but the following offseason, Lee was included in a sign-and-trade to the Golden State Warriors.

Trevor Ariza, No. 43 Overall Pick (2004)

Drafted out of Westchester High School in Los Angeles, he became the youngest to ever play for the Knicks. He also played the most minutes ever for a rookie in franchise history. During his third year in the league, he was traded with Penny Hardaway for Steve Francis.

Mike Sweetney, No. 9 overall Pick (2003)

The power forward was a Top 10 selection out of Georgetown in 2003. He was traded with Tim Thomas and Jermaine Jackson for Eddy Curry and Antonio Davis right before the season began in 2005.

Lavor Postell, No. 39 Overall Pick (2000)

After a college career at nearby St. John’s in Queens, the wing was drafted by the Knicks. He played 61 games in three seasons but was never given another NBA contract, eventually playing international basketball.

John Wallace, No. 18 Overall Pick (1996)

The New York-born basketball player went to college upstate in Syracuse and was a first-round pick by the Knicks. He played just one season for the Knicks before he was traded to the Toronto Raptors. Wallace later re-signed with the franchise after two years in Toronto.

Walter McCarty, No. 19 Overall Pick (1996)

The current head coach of the University of Evansville was traded by the Knicks to the Boston Celtics after his rookie season.

Monty Williams, No. 24 Overall Pick (1994)

Currently an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers, Monty Williams was traded to the San Antonio Spurs during his second year in the league.