Kristaps Porzingis trade talk and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

January 31 05:25 PM

In this episode of the Game Theory Podcast, Cole Zwicker joins and we break down what the hell just happened. Why did the Knicks dump Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks essentially in a salary move? Do they feel this confident on Kevin Durant? What is Kristaps actual trade value? Why is this a good deal for the Mavericks? We also talk trading Anthony Davis and what such a deal could look like before we were rudely interrupted by the WojBombs …