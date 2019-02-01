Kristaps Porzingis trade talk and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
January 31 10:18 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver try to process news of the Kristaps Porzingis Mavericks trade with some winners and losers …
Pelicans beat writer, Will Guillory: What are the chances of the Celtics getting Anthony Davis? what will it take?
January 31 08:48 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely, Chris Forsberg and Kyle Draper discuss the latest with the Celtics. Will Guillory, Pelican beat writer for the Athletic joins the podcast to discuss rumors surrounding Anthony Davis
(2:00) A. Sherrod Blakely, Chris Forsberg and Kyle Draper break down the latest rumors surrounding Anthony Davis. (6:00) Could there be a mystery team that goes all out for Anthony Davis? (7:30) Will Kyrie Irving sign an addition with Celtics if they don’t have Anthony Davis …
(2:00) A. Sherrod Blakely, Chris Forsberg and Kyle Draper break down the latest rumors surrounding Anthony Davis. (6:00) Could there be a mystery team that goes all out for Anthony Davis? (7:30) Will Kyrie Irving sign an addition with Celtics if they don’t have Anthony Davis …
January 31 08:37 PM
Rudy Gobert wasn’t named as an All-Star reserve, and Andy Larsen is very surprised about this. We talk about how that happened. Then, it’s been a crazy day in the league for trades, and the deadline is still a week away. How did the Kristaps deal go down? What are some of the possibilities for the Jazz to trade for, and how are those conversations going?
🚨🚨EMERGENCY KRISTAPS PORZINGiS TRADE PODCAST🚨🚨 – via bballbreakdown.com
January 31 07:46 PM
Coach Nick is joined by New York Knicks beat writer for The Athletic Mike Vorkunov, who gives his perspective on the bombshell trade that just happened between the Knicks and the Dallas Mavericks. Jared Weiss also weighs in on how the trade works for Dallas as well, and the prospects for a Doncic Porzingis pick and roll are too exciting to imagine.…
January 31 06:13 PM
Emergency Porzingis Trade Pod with Dave DuFour, Zach Harper, Jared Dubin, Coach Thorpe and Ethan Strauss THEN… Nerder She Wrote with Dave DuFour, Coach David Thorpe and Adam Mares. Rundown The Polar Vortex Anthony Davis Soap Opera Coach Thorpe…
ZING! – via espn.com
January 31 05:57 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan, Tim MacMahon & Ramona Shelburne break down every angle of the Kristaps Porzingis blockbuster (1:13), discuss the ripple effects on Anthony Davis (35:32), Kyrie Irving (41:06) and much more.
January 31 05:25 PM
In this episode of the Game Theory Podcast, Cole Zwicker joins and we break down what the hell just happened. Why did the Knicks dump Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks essentially in a salary move? Do they feel this confident on Kevin Durant? What is Kristaps actual trade value? Why is this a good deal for the Mavericks? We also talk trading Anthony Davis and what such a deal could look like before we were rudely interrupted by the WojBombs …
Assessing the Best Anthony Davis Trade Packages | Group Chat (Ep. 378) – via theringer.com
January 31 04:45 PM
We pore over the myriad teams that could offer a reasonable package for Anthony Davis: chief among them the Lakers and Celtics, but maybe equally as intriguing, the dark horse Clippers and Raptors.
Disclaimer: This podcast was recorded prior to the Kristaps Porzingis trade news. For more on that, tune into ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast.’
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Chris Ryan, Paolo Uggetti
Try Hopsy
Disclaimer: This podcast was recorded prior to the Kristaps Porzingis trade news. For more on that, tune into ‘The Bill Simmons Podcast.’
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Chris Ryan, Paolo Uggetti
Try Hopsy
Latest From L.A. with Shaun Powell – via NBA.com
January 31 04:20 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann discuss the Pacers without Victor Oladipo. Then NBA.com writer Shaun Powell joins to give insight into the Lakers, LeBron’s injury, the pressure to win now, trade deadline strategy, and much more. Then they play some trivia and explore the latest “Perfect Player” category. via Knit…
LOCKED ON NBA – 1 -31 – Trade Deadline primer with ESPN Kevin Pelton and David Locke from Locked on NBA
January 31 03:10 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke is joined by ESPN Insider Kevin Pelton for a NBA Trade deadline primer …
January 31 02:04 PM
David Jacoby is joined by Marcus Spears talking the “Anti-Lakers” Pelicans approach, Jacoby’s SB LIII predictions, LeBron OUT and of course more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
January 31 01:00 PM
Robbie Hummel is a college basketball analyst for the Big Ten Network and ESPN. Twitter: @RobbieHummel @GoodmanHoops 7:31 Good NBA rookie hazing stories 11:03 Kevin Durant/Gorgui Dieng trash talk 17:27 Josh Langford and Michigan State 20:53 Kansas and the Big 12 24:47 Indiana’s losing streak 35:25 Jim Boeheim on coaching his son 42:39 Is Zion a ……
Comments