Trending stories: Anthony Davis trade talks and more

Knicks need to quit the hide-from-the-press game – via nypost.com
February 02 10:16 AM
While we can debate all night whether the Knicks did the right thing in trading Kristaps Porzingis, what’s not debatable is the team’s treatment of Stefan Bondy, the Knicks beat reporter for the Da…
Laker fans cheering Klay have Kerr’s full support – via espn.com
February 03 02:14 AM
A group of Lakers fans at Oracle Arena, aware of Klay Thompson’s impending free agency, chanted, “We want Thompson!” as the Warriors All-Star took free throws Saturday night, prompting coach Steve Kerr to remark, “They should want Klay.”
Anthony Davis trade talks between Lakers and Pelicans are expected to resume next week – via latimes.com
February 02 10:48 PM
The Lakers and Pelicans have yet to discuss the offers the Lakers made for Anthony Davis, but that conversation is expected to take place next week.