What to make of Kyrie rumors and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 03 03:00 AM
Tom Westerholm covers the Celtics for MassLive. Twitter: @Tom_NBA 2:33 Is the gossip more fun than the games? 7:27 What to make of Kyrie’s comments in New York 21:20 Davis isn’t going anywhere until the offseason 32:47 Jaylen Brown’s confidence is growing again Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019. Our Pre ……

Winning games, not a winning vibe – via theathletic.com

February 03 12:47 AM
The Warriors are 12-1 in their last 13 games after beating the Lakers on Saturday night. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss the win and the factors involved. But this is still a team whose vibe is not all the way right currently. We discuss why.
February 02 11:32 PM
Wizards lose at home to the NBA’s best record holder Milwaukee 131-115. Chris & Drew react to what they saw from the Bucks, including their impressive shooting from outside, and hear from Giannis Antetokounmpo after his 37 point effort (4:57). They then go around the NBA with all the big news from this week and if Washington will make any moves before the trade deadline.
**Tuesday AM special podcast as Chris exclusively sits down with Bradley Beal**
February 02 12:50 PM
While the Sixers are playing their best basketball of the year and beating the Warriors, the Celtics are falling apart right before our very eyes. It’s a very sad situation. We talk about the Warriors win and Ben Simmons’ play, the case for Joel Embiid as the league’s MVP, the recent Anthony Davis and Kristaps Porzingis situations and how sad it is that the Celtics aren’t looking so hot, upcoming trade deadline targets, and Andrew Unterberger introduces a controversial theory.
February 02 11:06 AM
With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, will the Memphis Grizzlies make trades?
February 02 09:20 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The NBA dominate yet another sports news cycle. Adam and Anthony give their immediate responses in segment one. In segment two, Sam Amick joins for a quick reaction to the Porzingis trade. In segment three, Adam and Anthony look big picture to figure out what it all might mean.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
February 02 09:18 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. Madison Square Garden New York, NY.

What's left of the Knicks after the Kristaps Porzingis trade hit the court to play the Celtics, embroiled in their own trade deadline drama following Anthony Davis' trade demand and Kyrie Irving's seemingly decommitment from saying he'd stay in Boston

