What to make of Kyrie rumors and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 02 11:32 PM

Wizards lose at home to the NBA’s best record holder Milwaukee 131-115. Chris & Drew react to what they saw from the Bucks, including their impressive shooting from outside, and hear from Giannis Antetokounmpo after his 37 point effort (4:57). They then go around the NBA with all the big news from this week and if Washington will make any moves before the trade deadline.

**Tuesday AM special podcast as Chris exclusively sits down with Bradley Beal**