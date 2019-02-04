Windhorst: Jabari Parker could be on Lakers 'within the next few days'

The Los Angeles Lakers are rumored to be interested in several players beyond just superstar Anthony Davis, including a bunch of wing players.

Most of these players are sharpshooters, most recently linked to Detroit Pistons wing Reggie Bullock. Earlier this season, they were also rumored candidates to trade for shooters like Orlando’s Terrence Ross and Miami’s Wayne Ellington.

All three of these options make sense but more surprising is someone that Brian Windhorst mentioned on his podcast on Monday for a package likely centered around Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (via ESPN):

“[KCP] is available and has been floated out there for some spots. One place that they have talked to, now I’m not saying this deal is going to get done, but one place they have talked to is Chicago for Jabari Parker. And the thing about this is Caldwell-Pope has to approve of a trade … I’m not sure that’s going to get done but that’s been discussed. The Bulls really like Caldwell-Pope … Parker could be a Laker within the next few days. Jabari is a polarizing player but he might be interesting on the Lakers.”

Parker, 23, has played in 183 of 410 total regular season games during his five-year professional career. That means he has appeared in less than half (44.6 percent) the games possible since he came into the NBA.

One rival executive recently told Bleacher Report that the Bulls would likely accept “anything they can get” in exchange for Parker. Chicago will try to do whatever they can to avoid buying out his $20 million contract.

For basketball reasons, it is hard to find much reason for the Lakers to covet the former No. 2 overall pick – despite overall potential. Parker is shooting just 34.4 percent from three-point range during his career and is just 37-for-114 (32.5 percent) this year.

According to Cleaning the Glass, he ranks in the 36th percentile on three-point shots among all players at his position. He ranks in just the 22nd percentile on catch-and-shoot attempts for Chicago, per Synergy Sports.

As a buyout candidate, perhaps the Lakers would make sense as a home for the young player. But giving up an asset, especially one that could be used to land Anthony Davis or a strong shooter, the idea makes much less sense.

