NBA trade deadline previews and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 04 09:01 PM

In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Tony Jones, where they discuss the latest in As The Anthony Davis Rumors Turn, with Rich Paul leaks and information galore. Also, we play some game theory and play out some scenarios on why the Pelicans should wait to deal Anthony Davis. Also, we break down what the Lakers package is. Next, we move to Lonzo Ball. Why it’s funny Lonzo thinks he has sway in where he ends up, why Lonzo is a great fit in Phoenix, and why we still buy him overall …