NBA trade deadline previews and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 05 04:59 AM
Chris sits down with the now 2 time All Star Bradley Beal to go over what making the game means to him, what this season has been like, where he might be picked by Giannis or LeBron, observations from his previous All Star game, and more.
LOCKED ON NBA – Tue. 2/5 – Latest on Anthony Davis and Other Trade Deadline Rumors (With Ben Golliver) from Locked on NBA
February 05 04:54 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg, David Ramil and Ben Golliver discuss the latest Anthony Davis news and why the New Orleans Pelicans would be better off dealing him now rather than later. Plus other trade rumors and deals that could impact the NBA.Social: @wcgoldberg @dramil13 @BenGolliver @LockedOnNBANetLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
February 05 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking Golliver’s adventures in the Bay Area and celebrating the big winner from Sunday night’s Super Bowl. Then: Talking all things trade deadline (8:00), beginning with Giannis and the Bucks on AD’s list, what it means, and what we know about the Lakers trade at the beginning of this week. Then (23:00): Analyzing the Rodney Hood deal for Portland, plus one more reason the Pelicans should wait for June to make a deal …
February 05 01:44 AM
Welcome to the clusterbleep! We got voices from all over Miami Heat Beat to sit around for nearly an hour to preview the NBA Trade Deadline and predict if/when the Miami Heat will finally make a trade by Feb. 7. Joining us on the show are Giancarlo Nava
February 04 09:01 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Tony Jones, where they discuss the latest in As The Anthony Davis Rumors Turn, with Rich Paul leaks and information galore. Also, we play some game theory and play out some scenarios on why the Pelicans should wait to deal Anthony Davis. Also, we break down what the Lakers package is. Next, we move to Lonzo Ball. Why it’s funny Lonzo thinks he has sway in where he ends up, why Lonzo is a great fit in Phoenix, and why we still buy him overall …
February 04 08:41 PM
In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernández Brito are joined by FOX Sports Ohio’s Cayleigh Griffin and Cavaliers President of Business Operations Nic Barlage.
February 04 07:36 PM
Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss the Sixers’ recent play, the Porzingis trade and AD trade rumors and how they impact the Sixers, and look at what could happen at Thursday’s trade deadline.
February 04 05:47 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby recap Super Bowl LIII, including the half-time, Gurley’s touches, the MVP debate, plus we of course answer more of your Twitter and VM questions!!
February 04 04:46 PM
Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, and Amin Elhassan discuss possible destinations for AD, Lakers locker room tension, and more.
Trade Deadline Week Is Here and the Big Hitters Get Busy | Heat Check (Ep. 380) – via theringer.com
February 04 04:05 PM
The Lakers, Celtics, Knicks, and Sixers are making noise as the trade deadline approaches (3:39), while the New Orleans Pelicans are still looking to move Anthony Davis (35:14).
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Jonathan Tjarks, Micah Peters, Zach Kram
Host: John Gonzalez
Guests: Jonathan Tjarks, Micah Peters, Zach Kram
Porzingis Trade + All-Star Mock Draft – via NBA.com
February 04 02:11 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann discuss the Knicks’ decision to trade Kristaps Porzingis. Then they dig into the latest Power Rankings, where the Nuggets and Spurs are on the rise. Plus, they hold an All-Star Mock Draft before LeBron and Giannis draft their teams on Thursday night. via Knit
Game Time – via espn.com
February 04 12:45 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan & Tim MacMahon discuss the plays to be made for Kyrie Irving (1:09) & Anthony Davis (8:58), weigh in on other intriguing trade possibilities (31:45) and much more. Plus, Tim’s “Cojones Factor” Players of the Month for January (1:00:50).
February 04 12:43 PM
In this week’s episode of the Warriors Insider podcast, NBA analyst, Jeff Van Gundy, jumps on with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole to discuss all things hoops.
Kevin Arnovitz – via espn.com
February 04 12:00 PM
Zach and ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz pick their most intriguing trade deadline teams (22:13), dissect the Kristaps Porzingis deal (3:00), and much more.
February 04 11:30 AM
Mike is joined by former Suns GM Ryan McDonough as they break down the Knicks decision to trade Kristaps Porzingis, address a report about the Suns pursuit of Porzingis in 2017, the looming NBA trade deadline, his family connection to Whitey Bulger and more!
Comments