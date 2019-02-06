2019 NBA trade deadline preview: Analyzing Tobias Harris deal, discussing the biggest rumors

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina break down the six-player trade between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. They discuss how much the 76ers improved and what the future holds for the Clippers. They also preview the 2019 NBA trade deadline, discussing 10 players who have surfaced in quite a few trade rumors this week. Time-stamps are below!

0:20: Alex and Frank share their initial reaction to the Sixers-Clippers trade, which broke just as they started recording. The deal sends Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to Philadelphia in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 unprotected first-round pick (via Miami) and two second-round picks.5

0:55: Harris is having a career-year and he seems like a perfect fit for Philadelphia, considering he can create his own shot, he’s currently shooting 42.2 percent from three-point range and he’s willing to accept a lesser role.

3:50: Frank points out some of Harris’ advanced analytics and Synergy Sports numbers, which confirm that the 26-year-old should thrive in Philly.

5:30: The Sixers’ starting lineup is now Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler and Joel Embiid! The guys give Sixers general manager Elton Brand a ton of credit for making such strong moves just 140 days into his tenure as general manager.

6:40: Alex and Frank look at this move from the Clippers’ perspective and what the future holds for Los Angeles, as they stockpile assets and prepare to pursue star free agents this summer.

11:10: After watching the Sixers land Harris, will other contenders in the Eastern Conference make a reactionary move?

16:00: While recording, an agent texted Alex and predicted that Philadelphia would shop Markelle Fultz and try to deal him for a veteran who can help them win now. Alex and Frank discuss whether this would be a good strategy or if it’d be a mistake to deal Fultz since his trade value is so low.

20:25: Alex and Frank discuss 10 players who have surfaced the most in trade rumors over the last seven days.

This episode is sponsored by Seat Geek! Be sure to download the Seat Geek app (or visit their website) and enter the promo code HOOPSHYPE for $10 off your first ticket purchase!

If you’re interested in advertising on The HoopsHype Podcast, email hoopshype@hoopshype.com for more information.