The Anthony Davis saga and other NBA podcasts you should listen today
By: HoopsHype | February 6, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 06 07:35 AM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina break down the surprising Sixers-Clippers trade that sent Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott to Philadelphia in exchange for Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala and two first-rounders to Los Angeles. They also preview the 2019 NBA Trade Deadline by discussing the 10 players who were mentioned the most in trade rumors over the last week.
February 06 06:00 AM
On this week’s show…We had on three-time NBA champ and 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green. Draymond talked about being fueled by doubt, the role luck has played in Golden State’s success, the upcoming trade deadline, and why Boogie Cousins is so misunderstood.He also elaborated on his Rudy Gobert All-Star tweet, and talked about the possibility that Golden State’s roster sees significant changes after this upcoming summer……PULL UP.
February 06 04:31 AM
The Sixers went all-in. Spike and Mike react to a huge trade as the team acquires Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, and Mike Scott, for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, THE MIAMI PICK, a Sixers 2020 first round pick and two second round picks. They discuss the ramifications on this season, the risks going into the future, and how this was the best timed trade of all time.
February 06 01:33 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. John Karalis & Jake Madison discuss the latest in the Anthony Davis talks, how Memphis is close to blowing it up (and how that impacts the Davis talks too), and how John Wall’s injury could re-shape the Wizards.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
February 06 01:00 AM
By studio@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
February 06 12:25 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:00p.m. Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
Despite the growing cacophony of rumors as the trade deadline approaches, Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics (34-19) are one of the NBA’s hottest teams, winning 9 of their last 10 games heading to take on the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers (11-42) who are tanking in hopes of drafting Zion Williams …
February 05 11:49 PM
Can the Lakers Recover After a Wild, Potentially Fruitless Week?
February 05 11:28 PM
Joe Harris is the 4th ranked 3-point shooter by percentage in the league, and will be repping the Brooklyn Nets in the 3-point shoot-out during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. He talks about the Nets incredible turnaround, the All-Star transformation of D’Angelo Russell, Caris LeVert’s expected return, Brooklyn’s culture and player development p ……
February 05 09:18 PM
Basketball Insiders publisher Steve Kyler and NBA writer Drew Maresca dig into the 2019 NBA Trade Deadline with a look at all 30 teams and who may or may not be on the move.
February 05 08:03 PM
There are few NBA writers with the breadth and depth of Sam Amick, and as a Friend Of The Breakdown sits down with his insider’s knowledge of the inner workings of the Lakers and Celtics as they jockey for position in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes, as well as the Grizzlies intentions to move either Mike Conley and/or Marc Gasol.…
February 05 05:50 PM
Chris Miller, Drew Gooden, & Tom Haberstoh discuss the breaking news today that John Wall will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon and examine all angles to it for Wall and the Wizards.
February 05 04:43 PM
Rachel Nichols sits down with Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady. Rachel, T-Mac, and Amin Elhassan discuss John Wall’s injury, the AD saga, and more.
February 05 04:23 PM
On this week’s episode of the Weekly Run, hosts Eric Walden and Andy Larsen talk about the Jazz’s trade deadline efforts to acquire more talent. The Mike Conley situation is throughly discussed, as are some of the other possibilities: Otto Porter, Niko Mirotic, and others.
February 05 03:40 PM
Basketball Buds on Twitch: Zach Harper, Tom Haberstroh, BIG Wos, Ethan Strauss, Dave DuFour and Anthony Mayes. Produced by: Jade Hoye Rundown: Anthony Davis Klutch Psyop How trade days have changed over the years It seems like the Lakers…
February 05 03:14 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers may need to overpay to acquire Anthony Davis before the trade deadline (3:57). Plus: Which trade candidates could propel fringe playoff teams into contention? (37:10)
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
February 05 03:00 PM
Mark Schanowski is joined by Tribune beat writer K.C. Johnson to discuss all things Bulls ahead of the trade deadline. The two go over the latest Jabari Parker trade rumors and how his stay in Chicago soured so quickly (:45), the market for Bobby Portis and the Bulls’ approach to RFAs (12:30), the outlook for Kris Dunn and the future at point guard (15:15), and wonder whether this season has set the rebuild back (21:00).
February 05 02:55 PM
The Kristaps Porzingis trade to Dallas rocked the NBA a few days ago. Knicks beat reporter Mike Vorkunov talks to The Athletic’s Mavericks reporter, Tim Cato, about the deal and its aftermath. They discuss the Knicks’ return on the deal, how it came together, and what to make of Porzingis in Dallas. A calm chat about a bombshell transaction.
February 05 02:53 PM
Joining SI’s Chris Mannix this week are Sports Illustrated staff writer Rohan Nadkarni and Ira Winderman, Heat beat writer for the South Florida Sun-Sentinal. Mannix and Nadkarni sift through the latest Anthony Davis news, if the Pelicans should wait f
February 05 02:11 PM
Fred VanVleet joins the show to discuss the Anthony Davis rumors, his relationship with Kyle Lowry, and which teammate he would trust most to babysit his 1-year-old daughter. Danny and Fred also talk about Toronto’s play late in games, the influen…
