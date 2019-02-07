Top NBA buyout candidates now that trade deadline has passed

Now that the 2019 NBA trade deadline has come and gone this season, attention next shifts to the buyout market for potential free agents.

This year is a particularly big market with several interesting candidates potentially becoming available. We’ve sorted the top players that could be available before March 1, when all players have to sign to be eligible for a spot on a playoff roster.

The main difference between waiving a player and a contract buyout is that when you waive a player, their full salary is for that year is counted towards the payroll. When a player agrees to a buyout, however, he is agreeing to surrender a little money on what’s left on the deal — helping the teams lower payroll.

In addition to the players mentioned below, there are several other players on the market who were waived or released.

The biggest names here include Carmelo Anthony, who may end up with the Los Angeles Lakers. Others are Enes Kanter as well as Marcin Gortat, Michael Beasley, Milos Teodosic and Greg Monroe.

We will continue to update this list with more players as the transactions are made.

Robin Lopez, Chicago Bulls (Big)

The Bulls and Robin Lopez are expected to engage soon in talks about a possible contract buyout, league sources tell @malika_andrews and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

Now in his third season with the team, 30-year-old big man Robin Lopez has more than likely played his last game for the Chicago Bulls. His playing time has dwindled to less than 17.0 minutes per game after averaging at least 26.0 minutes an appearance for each of the previous six seasons.

Even though Chicago has typically been reluctant to buy out contracts for their players in the past, perhaps they would make an exception for Lopez after not finding a trade partner. Lopez was involved in a “chippy” practice including a near altercation with Kris Dunn.

Lopez and the Golden State Warriors reportedly have mutual interest should a buyout happen. The Rockets have inquired about the NBA veteran as well.

Wayne Ellington, Phoenix Suns (Wing)

Agent Mark Bartelstein is working with the Suns to waive guard Wayne Ellington and allow him to join a playoff contender, league sources tell ESPN. Ellington is arriving with Tyler Johnson from Miami in the trade for Ryan Anderson. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

After being traded from the Miami Heat to the Phoenix Suns, seasoned wing Wayne Ellington will likely get a buyout and enter the open market. He has connected on 38.0 percent of his three-point shots during his career.

Ellington has been able to score well on both catch-and-shoot opportunities and can create his own shot as well. He ranked Top 10 in the East for total points scored on jump shots last season, per Synergy. Only three players in his conference (minimum: 100 opportunities) were more efficient on jump shots off the dribble.

Most important: the NBA veteran scored more points on dribble handoffs than any other player in the league. Only the Heat (where Ellington currently plays) have run more DHO’s than Philadelphia.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, the Thunder are one of the teams that will pursue Ellington if he is bought out. Meanwhile, the Lakers were also linked to Ellington back in December and the 76ers also have reported interest. The Boston Celtics could get involved, too. But the Detroit Pistons have emerged as early favorites.

Pau Gasol, San Antonio Spurs (Big)

Toronto is nearing an agreement to land Marc Gasol, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

His younger brother Marc Gasol will play for a new team, leaving the Memphis Grizzlies for the first time in his career. But the two-time NBA champion and six-time Western Conference All-Star Pau Gasol could be on the move after the 2019 NBA trade deadline as well.

While the big man could be a strong locker room presence, a trade was always unlikely for the San Antonio Spurs considering his cumbersome contract was tough money to match. Plus, it was hard to imagine a team offering much for someone who has played just 13 minutes per game this season.

Gasol is guaranteed at $6.7 million for next season if he is waived, which is a significant reduction from the $16 million that he would have otherwise been owed. Collin Reid explained this in very attentive detail (via Project Spurs):

“Under the current CBA, trading a player with a partial guarantee for the following season is more difficult now. This is because the guaranteed portion of the contract will be used as the outgoing salary in the trade, but the entire salary, including the non-guaranteed portion, will be calculated in the incoming salary for the team receiving Gasol. Since Gasol’s full salary for the 2019-2020 season is $16 million but his guaranteed portion is only $6.7 million according to ESPN, matching salaries in a deal that includes Gasol will be challenging unless a team has $16 million in cap space to avoid having to match salaries.”

Despite their desire to get his contract off the books, San Antonio would have likely had to attach an asset to move him in a trade. Instead, it makes sense to keep the asset and simply waive the veteran before his guarantee date of July 1, 2019.

Chandler Parsons, Memphis Grizzlies (Wing)

Chandler Parsons on returning to Rockets: "I definitely would never count that option out. I have great memories there." (Via Channel 33) — Clevis Murray (@ClevisMurray) March 7, 2016

After signing a massive contract with the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2016 offseason, his tenure with the organization reached a bitter end in December. Chandler Parsons was cleared to return to basketball activities but Memphis decided against playing him.

He left the organization to continue his rehabilitation in California when the two sides could not agree on a G League assignment, per Woj. It was not at all surprising that the Grizzlies could not find a trade partner for Parsons. He is still owed $38 million until the end of next season.

The 30-year-old has said in the past that he would be willing to return to the Rockets, where he played to start his career from 2011 until 2014.

Zach Randolph, Dallas Mavericks (Big)

Zach Randolph appears headed for what will be a sizable buyout market after Sacramento dealt him to Dallas in the Harrison Barnes deal. The Mavericks, I’m told, won’t necessitate that Randolph reports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

Even though Zach Randolph is likely past the point of playing meaningful minutes, his experience as a leader is one that could be valuable to a playoff organization.

Randolph has played 70 postseason games, making the playoffs nine times during his career. When he is on the court, expect the power forward to still be able to make an impact crashing the boards and pulling in rebounds.

Some have hoped for a reunion between Randolph and Memphis if he is bought out so that he could retire as a member of the Grizzlies. But that is considered highly unlikely.

Expect him to land with a contender if a team believes he is still in good enough shape to compete. Considering his last professional game was in March 2018 and he is 37 years old, that is no sure thing.

JR Smith, Cleveland Cavaliers (Wing)

The Rockets have expressed exploratory interest in acquiring JR Smith, according to league sources. Smith is currently on hiatus from the Cavaliers as Cleveland seeks a new home for the veteran shooting guard via trade — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 11, 2018

The 2013 NBA Sixth Man of the Year has not played since November 2018 when the Cleveland Cavaliers sent him home. Smith, now 33 years old, is an above average shooter that may help a contender.

But the 2016 NBA champion has averaged just a touch above 10.0 points per game during his five-year stretch with the Cavaliers. That is hardly enough to make an impact, especially considering he averaged 29.3 minutes in his time with the organization.

For what it’s worth, the Rockets have shown legitimate interest in adding Smith. If it is a robust buyout market, however, there could be better options out there.

Frank Kaminsky, Charlotte Hornets (Big)

The Hornets were not able to find a trade partner for Frank Kaminsky, source tells SN. He is expected to be a buyout candidate in Charlotte. — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) February 7, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets were not able to find a home for 25-year-old big man Frank Kaminsky. During his professional career, he started just 23 games in 259 appearances.

While he was praised for being a sharpshooting prospect before the draft, Kaminsky never materialized as a three-point shooter in the NBA. He is shooting 34.7 percent from beyond the arc and has been below average for his position three out of his four years in Charlotte, per Cleaning the Glass.

Kaminsky most often finishes offensive possessions as a spot-up shooter. But he has not been effective on this play type, averaging 0.81 PPP when spotting up. That ranks in the 18th percentile among all players in the league.

Markieff Morris, New Orleans Pelicans (Big)

By trading Markieff Morris for Wesley Johnson, Washington is out of the tax this season — which has been Wizards’ goal this week. Morris has been out for some time with a neck injury, but could be an intriguing buyout market candidate if he can get healthy. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 7, 2019

Markieff Morris would be a particularly intriguing fit for the Boston Celtics considering his twin brother Marcus is on the team. They were college teammates at Kansas and played together on the Phoenix Suns as well.

Morris was expected to miss six weeks with a neck injury suffered on January 3, which would put him back to basketball activities just before the deadline of when players must be added to be playoff eligible: March 1.

One problem, however, is that Morris was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. His agent, Rich Paul, also represents LeBron Jame as well as Anthony Davis. It would be surprising if either side here would be particularly eager to do the other side a favor.

More likely, New Orleans just lets his $8.6 contract expire once the season ends.

DeAndre Jordan, New York Knicks (Big)

The Knicks plan to keep DeAndre Jordan but intend to grant Wes Matthews a buyout once the trade deadline passes, league sources say. Matthews is at the top of the buyout brigade with expected interest from Indiana, Golden State, Houston and maybe more. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

Jordan, 30, has taken the court for the Knicks and in the short-term can have a mentorship role for young New York players like Mitchell Robinson. The front office reportedly plans to keep him in the fold.

But he is likely going to be too expensive to be a part of their long-term plans. The front office for the Knicks knows how friendly he is with coveted soon-to-be star free agent Kevin Durant and he can be a recruiter to land the coveted current Golden State Warriors frontman.

Perhaps the former Team USA teammates can play together in the frontcourt if Jordan is willing to take less money in the offseason. If not, however, the Knicks can change their mind and make him a possible buyout candidate considering that New York is not in the business of winning. Jordan is still easily one of the best rebounders in the league.

The big man has expressed interest in playing for his hometown Houston Rockets, though they recently picked up Kenneth Faried for depth in the frontcourt. There is reportedly some buzz about him joining the Los Angeles Lakers during the upcoming offseason, though that may wait until summer.

Wesley Matthews, New York Knicks (Wing)

Vet minimum ($2.3M), prorated for the rest of the season, for @WessyWes23 in Indiana once buyout with Knicks is complete, per league source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 7, 2019

Wesley Matthews, who like Jordan came to New York from the Mavericks, has already appeared in the starting lineup for the Knicks.

The Golden State Warriors are “looming large” as a potential destination for the Matthews. The Philadelphia 76ers have also reportedly inquired about Matthews, though a trade would be tough after the franchise moved so many assets to land Tobias Harris.

Other teams linked to the NBA veteran include the Rockets as well as the Toronto Raptors as well as the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Pacers were considered the early favorites the 3-and-D wing, per Shams Charania.

Author’s Note: The Pacers agreed to sign Matthews, reported at 3:22 PM EST on February 7.