Kevin Durant addresses Knicks rumors and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 07 06:21 AM
The Warriors cemented a 141-102 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. But just as it has been ever since the Knicks traded Kristaps Porzingis last week, all the talk centered on forward Kevin Durant’s pending free agency….
About that KD press conference… – via theathletic.com
February 07 05:36 AM
Kevin Durant ended his media silence pretty loudly, delivering a very forceful press conference criticizing the media coverage of him and the free agency rumors swirling. Ethan Strauss and Marcus Thompson join the podcast to psychoanalyze what all went down.
February 07 05:30 AM
Jeff Goodman and Chris Grenham discuss Michigan State’s losing streak, Duke vs UVA, and much more. Twitter: @GoodmanHoops @ChrisGrenham 0:20 NC State’s offensive performance vs Virginia Tech and Wolfpack fans 7:00 St. John sweeps Marquette and stories of coaches sons defending their fathers 17:17 Buddy Boeheim and Jim Boeheim 20:52 Kansas has l ……
NBA Trade Deadline heat: “Armageddon” inside the Lakers; Rich Paul & the latest on Anthony Davis; Tobias Harris, Otto Porter, Harrison Barnes traded
February 07 03:17 AM
A crazy Wednesday in the NBA leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline. Ric recaps the conversation he had with LeBron & AD’s agent Rich Paul, and Ric was told by someone else it’s “armageddon” inside the Lakers (10:30). And how much of the Pelicans’ decision making around Anthony Davis has been driven by spite? (21:20). Ric & Ryan also lay out t ……
February 07 12:09 AM
After the 148-129 loss in Milwaukee, Chris & Drew react to all the angles from the pair of trades the Wizards reportedly made Wednesday evening by sending away Otto Porter to Chicago & Markieff Morris to New Orleans. They then evaluate the new players coming to Washington- Bobby Porter, Jabari Parker, and Wesley Johnson (11:36)
February 06 11:56 PM
The Sixers acquired Tobias Harris from the Los Angeles Clippers, forming quite possibly the best starting 5 in the Eastern Conference. Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia break down every angle of the Harris trade, from how he fits with the Sixers stars, to where that leaves their cap situation in the future, and more.
February 06 10:10 PM
Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Will Perdue give their instant reaction to the Bulls’ trade for Otto Porter (1:15), and then discuss Porter’s potential in Chicago (4:30), how the roster could potentially shape up next season (8:15), whether a reunion with Derrick Rose could happen in the offseason (12:00), and how the Porter addition changes the outlook for the rest of this season (16:30).
February 06 08:34 PM
Amin Elhassan drops by to talk about Kevin Durant’s furture whereever it might be. Also if the 76ers are the biggest threat to the Warriors.
Woj & Lowe Trade Deadline Special – via espn.com
February 06 06:26 PM
Zach & Woj run through all of the deals that you should keep an eye on leading up to Thursday’s trade deadline in the NBA.
February 06 05:20 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are joined by NBA Legend Chris Bosh talkin’ Lakers LeBron pressure, AD’s likes, Dame Dolla’s Flava, plus of course more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
The Sixers Are All In (We Think?), With Bill Simmons | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 382) – via theringer.com
February 06 04:59 PM
Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan hop on the Ringer NBA Show feed to talk about the Sixers spending what was left of their draft capital to acquire Tobias Harris and make a push for the NBA Finals this season (1:06). Then, Ben Detrick joins to break down how this Sixers lineup might jell come playoff time (28:04).
Hosts: Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan
Guest: Ben Detrick
February 06 04:57 PM
Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, Amin Elhassan and Brian Windhorst discuss if Philadelphia is the front-runner to win the east, the Lakers blowout loss and more.
February 06 03:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on trades, Wiggins, Saunders, Layden and Taylor, BTYB TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME) and Sotastick.com (promo code YouBetcha for free delivery)
February 06 03:03 PM
In this episode, Dave DuFour joins and we chat about all the trades that have gone done 24 hours out from NBA Trade Deadline. First, we break down the Tobias Harris trade to Philadelphia. Why is that a deal that makes sense for them? Is there a reason that this deal might not work? Is there an opportunity cost? Next, we talk about the Memphis talks …
25 hours before the 2019 NBA trade deadline – via espn.com
February 06 02:40 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han and Bobby Marks mini pod the Clippers-Sixers trade of Tobias Harris and the looming implications 25 hours before the 2019 NBA trade deadline.
Inside an NBA front office at Trade Deadline time w/ fmr NBA GM Billy King: Trade machinations, leaks, owners, trading with Danny Ainge & much more
February 06 02:30 PM
If you are fascinated by the internal machinations of an NBA front office at the trade deadline, this interview is a gold mine. Ric Bucher talks to former Nets and 76ers GM Billy King about all things trade deadline. How a GM deals with managing the team’s owner (5:16). What it’s like to trade with Danny Ainge (8:28). His thoughts on how the La ……
02.06.2019: What you need to know about Anthony Davis’s interest in Milwaukee and trade-deadline chatter
February 06 10:32 AM
Journal Sentinel beat reporter Matt Velazquez discusses what you need to know about Anthony Davis’s interest in Milwaukee, and why a trade for the Pelicans superstar remains virtually impossible. Matt and host JR Radcliffe also chat about the scintillating win over the Raptors last week, the Bucks’ potential moves at the trade deadline and all-star Khris Middleton — who’ll be participating in the 3-point contest.
Music intro: “Wide Eyes” by Chad Crouch, available at freemusicarchive …
February 06 10:25 AM
Keith Pompey dissects the 76ers trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. He says the Sixers have arguably the NBA second-best starting lineup with Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. He also thinks Mike Scott and Boban Marjanovic are solid additions. However, he said that team still needs a perimeter defender. As a result, he thinks it’s time for them to sign Corey Brewer for the rest of the season …