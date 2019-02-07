Jrue Holiday may stay with Pelicans depending on return for Anthony Davis

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday has an uncertain future with the organization after superstar big Anthony Davis requested a trade.

Holiday made headlines when he said that Davis was “like 90 percent” of the reason he signed a massive contract extension with the Pelicans. But that quote came out shortly after his teammate requested a trade. This was his emotional, gut reaction, but perhaps his mind isn’t completely made up yet.

Zach Lowe reported that the New Orleans guard is going to be patient as he considers his future with the organization (via ESPN):

“If the Pelicans eventually trade Davis for a package heavy on rebuilding assets, keep an eye on Holiday. He wants to be in a place where he can compete in the postseason and is waiting to see the Davis return, sources say.”

The 28-year-old may have re-signed with the franchise in large part because of Davis, but it’s also possible that he’s now open to seeing the front office’s long-term plan. It’s also possible he was exaggerating when he made his initial “90 percent” remark.

Once Davis is dealt, perhaps Holiday would get excited about teaming up with New Orleans’ next up-and-coming talent. That franchise centerpiece could be Jayson Tatum or Brandon Ingram or even a top draft pick like Zion Williamson (depending on the offer New Orleans accepts).

Holiday is undeniably one of the best two-way guards in the league, making a significant impact offensively and defensively. He currently ranks Top 20 in the NBA among all players in ESPN’s Real Plus-Minus.

If the Pelicans try to stay competitive, Holiday is a solid option to have on their roster. But if they bottom out, there will plenty of trade suitors around the league clamoring for someone with his skill set.