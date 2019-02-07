Trending stories: Grading Parker-Porter trade and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 07 04:26 AM
The Warriors blew out the Spurs, but all eyes were on Kevin Durant after the game as he lashed out at the media.

February 06 09:03 PM
As rock-solid as Taj Gibson has been, the long-term future of the team hinges more on the play of one of the centerpieces of the Jimmy Butler trade.

February 06 09:14 PM
What does this mean for the Bulls and Wizards? Kevin Pelton grades the move.

February 06 08:47 PM
With John Wall out for an extend period, Bradley Beal needs to decide if he wants to be the man and stay or ask the team to move.

February 06 07:33 AM
Kobe Bryant is Irving’s favorite player and when Kobe told Kyrie that great teams need a player who actually causes conflict, it seems that he took that advice to heart.

February 06 11:15 AM
All the unsubstantiated scuttlebutt that’s fit to print

February 05 11:14 PM
While the Cavs were going back and forth with the surging Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, members of Cleveland’s front office were bunkered in working to find deals.

February 06 09:15 AM
In an effort to set up the frachise for long-term success, the Clippers bit the bullet and moved Tobias Harris and fan favorite Boban Marjanovic.

