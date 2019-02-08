NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

USA Today Sports

Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
14.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg

Upon returning from a torn Achilles, he has been better than many expected right away. Now healthy, his next free agency should be very interesting, as he’ll likely have a bevy of interested suitors. 
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.6 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 3.8 apg

His numbers this year, across the board, have been monstrous. Deservedly made his first All-Star Game this season, which will only make him a hotter commodity come free agency.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.7 apg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
12.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.8 apg

He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have his blend of playmaking and defense.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 64.6 FG%

Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter. Will his trade to the Knicks help convince Durant to join him in New York?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 38.7 3P%

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
12.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.6 apg

Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them. Putting up career marks in just about every stat. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $4,696,874
Career Earnings: $15,350,475
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg

Putting up crazy numbers per-36 minutes. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Free Agent
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg

Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,514
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
13.0 ppg, 12.4 rpg

Bounced back nicely thus far after an up-and-down 2017-18. Second in the league in blocks per game.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $24,434,262
Career Earnings: $49,157,652
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Has played decently when he’s been healthy. Problem is, he hasn’t been healthy that often this season. Might continue to be a problem going forward considering his age (33).
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $24,256,725
Career Earnings: $210,235,761
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
6.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg

Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $34,370,640
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
9.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Hyper efficient scorer, primarily around the basket. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $2,193,857
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
10.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Having a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $57,657,268
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $14,357,750
Career Earnings: $78,484,389

