NBA Free Agency 2019: Centers

Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
14.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg
Upon returning from a torn Achilles, he has been better than many expected right away. Now healthy, his next free agency should be very interesting, as he’ll likely have a bevy of interested suitors.
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.6 ppg, 11.9 rpg, 3.8 apg
His numbers this year, across the board, have been monstrous. Deservedly made his first All-Star Game this season, which will only make him a hotter commodity come free agency.
3. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 4.7 apg
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position.
4. Al Horford
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
12.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.8 apg
He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have his blend of playmaking and defense.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.6 rpg, 64.6 FG%
Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter. Will his trade to the Knicks help convince Durant to join him in New York?
6. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 38.7 3P%
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
12.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.6 apg
Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them. Putting up career marks in just about every stat.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg
Putting up crazy numbers per-36 minutes. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
9. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Free Agent
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg
Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
10. Hassan Whiteside
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
13.0 ppg, 12.4 rpg
Bounced back nicely thus far after an up-and-down 2017-18. Second in the league in blocks per game.
11. Dwight Howard
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg
Has played decently when he’s been healthy. Problem is, he hasn’t been healthy that often this season. Might continue to be a problem going forward considering his age (33).
12. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
6.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg
Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
13. Thomas Bryant
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
9.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Hyper efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
14. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
10.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg
Having a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll.
15. Robin Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg
Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
