NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 7.0 apg

One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Will he listen to outside suitors this offseason or is him re-signing in Boston an inevitability?
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
24.8 ppg, 5.7 apg

For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason, though.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
19.8 ppg, 6.5 apg

Playing the best basketball of his young career this season, helping lead Brooklyn to a playoff spot and reaching the All-Star Game for the first time. Looks to be someone the Nets could build around.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.9 ppg, 5.6 apg

Good defender from the lead-guard spot and is playing winning basketball for the first time in his career as a member of the Bucks.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $62,104,069
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.3 ppg, 4.7 apg

Almost out of nowhere, he has started to resemble his old self. Shooting a career-best percentage from three, which has helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $120,415,866
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
15.3 ppg, 4.9 apg

You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is among the upper half of starting point guards in the NBA. 
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $18,109,175
Career Earnings: $77,379,858
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.7 ppg, 4.7 apg

Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter. 
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.9 ppg, 6.1 apg

Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
11.5 ppg, 8.1 apg

Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $58,355,440
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.2 ppg, 5.8 apg

Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.8 ppg, 7.7 apg

Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets

Has yet to play this season. His hip injury will be a major hindrance to his free agency, unless he can get back and prove he’s still got some of his old self left.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
8.8 ppg, 3.1 apg

Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them dutifully.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
9.8 ppg, 5.8 apg

Injury troubles have plagued him in the past. Hard-nosed, two-way floor general.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $3,849,500
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 apg

Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg

His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a decent starter in the right situation.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $4,471,631
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: New York Knicks
14.7 ppg, 3.9 apg

Good scorer from the lead-guard spot. Has improved on his efficiency this season. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $4,294,479
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Bounced back nicely after missing all of last year with injury. Could be an excellent backup point guard on a contender.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $12,516,746
Career Earnings: $67,002,087

