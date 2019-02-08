NBA Free Agency 2019: Point Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 7.0 apg
One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Will he listen to outside suitors this offseason or is him re-signing in Boston an inevitability?
2. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
24.8 ppg, 5.7 apg
For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason, though.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
19.8 ppg, 6.5 apg
Playing the best basketball of his young career this season, helping lead Brooklyn to a playoff spot and reaching the All-Star Game for the first time. Looks to be someone the Nets could build around.
4. Eric Bledsoe
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.9 ppg, 5.6 apg
Good defender from the lead-guard spot and is playing winning basketball for the first time in his career as a member of the Bucks.
5. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.3 ppg, 4.7 apg
Almost out of nowhere, he has started to resemble his old self. Shooting a career-best percentage from three, which has helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
6. Goran Dragic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
15.3 ppg, 4.9 apg
You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is among the upper half of starting point guards in the NBA.
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.7 ppg, 4.7 apg
Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter.
8. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.9 ppg, 6.1 apg
Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter.
9. Jeff Teague
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
11.5 ppg, 8.1 apg
Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
10. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.2 ppg, 5.8 apg
Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
11. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.8 ppg, 7.7 apg
Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes.
12. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
Has yet to play this season. His hip injury will be a major hindrance to his free agency, unless he can get back and prove he’s still got some of his old self left.
13. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
8.8 ppg, 3.1 apg
Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them dutifully.
14. Elfrid Payton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
9.8 ppg, 5.8 apg
Injury troubles have plagued him in the past. Hard-nosed, two-way floor general.
15. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 apg
Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game.
16. TJ McConnell
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg
His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a decent starter in the right situation.
17. Emmanuel Mudiay
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: New York Knicks
14.7 ppg, 3.9 apg
Good scorer from the lead-guard spot. Has improved on his efficiency this season.
18. Jeremy Lin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg
Bounced back nicely after missing all of last year with injury. Could be an excellent backup point guard on a contender.
