USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

February 8, 2019- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 43.4 3P%

His improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch-4.
Agent: Torrel Harris
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,749,880
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
Agent: Janis Porzingis
2018/19 Earnings: $5,697,054
Career Earnings: $12,953,040
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
20.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.0 apg

Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Averaging career numbers in multiple categories. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,641,000
Career Earnings: $13,545,962
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 36.8 3P%

An excellent floor-spacing big man with quick feet defensively. Should fit well in Milwaukee.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,131,175
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 spg

Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2018/19 Earnings: $29,230,769
Career Earnings: $121,314,973
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 spg

An important contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $13,764,045
Career Earnings: $81,810,523
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg

Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,375,000
Career Earnings: $22,928,419
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg

Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender from the wing.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $6,957,105
Career Earnings: $35,502,591
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $52,275,668
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
10.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Floor-spacing 4-man with underrated defensive utility.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $14,087,500
Career Earnings: $107,703,378
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Free Agent
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team. Currently dealing with a troublesome neck injury.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $8,600,000
Career Earnings: $32,031,329
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to be improving his defense and rebounding.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,494,346
Career Earnings: $4,361,160
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Having a career resurgence since joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2018/19 Earnings: $13,314,045
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $75,564,856

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home