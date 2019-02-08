NBA Free Agency 2019: Power Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 43.4 3P%
|
His improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch-4.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
|
After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
|
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
20.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg, 3.0 apg
|
Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Averaging career numbers in multiple categories.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 36.8 3P%
|
An excellent floor-spacing big man with quick feet defensively. Should fit well in Milwaukee.
|
5. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.2 spg
|
Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.6 spg
|
An important contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg
|
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg
|
Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender from the wing.
|
9. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
|
10. Marvin Williams
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
10.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Floor-spacing 4-man with underrated defensive utility.
|
11. Markieff Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Free Agent
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team. Currently dealing with a troublesome neck injury.
|
12. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg
|
Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to be improving his defense and rebounding.
|
13. Kenneth Faried
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Having a career resurgence since joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
|
14. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
Uncategorized, Free Agency, Kristaps Porzingis, LaMarcus Aldridge, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs
Comments