NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

February 8, 2019- by

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg

One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first major contract, likely from Golden State.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
19.5 ppg, 4.9 apg

A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers might not be ideal, however, so he could spring a surprise and end up on a different team this summer.
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.3 ppg, 2.8 apg

Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Has regained some of his prime-San-Antonio-days form. Shooting over 40 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter. 
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
14.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $42,589,837
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.0 ppg, 4.2 apg

Productive guard whose play has picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $3,129,187
Career Earnings: $9,000,000
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.8 ppg, 2.3 apg

Slightly above-average three-point shooter and an able, and willing, defender.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,513
Career Earnings: $18,622,513
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
14.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Good scorer on the wing who is averaging a career high in points this season.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $30,367,716
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Excellent spot-up shooter who should acclimate well to playing with LeBron James.
Agent: David Bauman
2018/19 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $10,857,804
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Athletic wing who has really improved his skill level.
Agent: Austin Walton
2018/19 Earnings: $18,089,888
Career Earnings: $55,992,814
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.5 ppg, 2.4 apg

Has had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $12,400,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.7 ppg, 2.6 apg

Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2018/19 Earnings: $13,805,323
Career Earnings: $45,603,036
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
Agent: Travis King
2018/19 Earnings: $3,472,887
Career Earnings: $9,905,071
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg

A good outside shooter who makes little impact in any other facet of the game.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $19,332,500
Career Earnings: $58,966,776

