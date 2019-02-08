NBA Free Agency 2019: Shooting Guards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg
One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first major contract, likely from Golden State.
2. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
19.5 ppg, 4.9 apg
A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers might not be ideal, however, so he could spring a surprise and end up on a different team this summer.
3. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.3 ppg, 2.8 apg
Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
4. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg
Has regained some of his prime-San-Antonio-days form. Shooting over 40 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
14.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb.
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.0 ppg, 4.2 apg
Productive guard whose play has picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.8 ppg, 2.3 apg
Slightly above-average three-point shooter and an able, and willing, defender.
8. Jeremy Lamb
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
14.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg
Good scorer on the wing who is averaging a career high in points this season.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg
Excellent spot-up shooter who should acclimate well to playing with LeBron James.
10. Kent Bazemore
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Athletic wing who has really improved his skill level.
11. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.5 ppg, 2.4 apg
Has had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
12. Austin Rivers
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.7 ppg, 2.6 apg
Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
13. Rodney Hood
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
14. Allen Crabbe
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg
A good outside shooter who makes little impact in any other facet of the game.
