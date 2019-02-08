USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

February 8, 2019- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
27.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg

One of the three best players in the NBA. Rumors are swirling about his interest in joining the Knicks, but when it comes time to make a decision, will he really opt to leave the perfect situation he’s currently in?
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
27.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg

Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again and will surely command a huge contract next summer. The question is: Will Toronto do enough this season to convince him to stay long-term?
Agent: Dennis Robertson
2018/19 Earnings: $23,114,066
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
17.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. First time All-Star this season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
16.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Putting up a career-high in points, rebounds and assists. Also one of the best shooters in the NBA. 
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
17.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg

He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, and a decent threat from three.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
14.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Good locker-room guy. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
13.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. However, shooting has regressed once again. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Not that young, but still one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Has proven to still be a very able scorer. It’s his issues defensively and with conditioning that hinder his impact.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712

, Uncategorized

, , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home