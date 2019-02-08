NBA Free Agency 2019: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
27.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg
One of the three best players in the NBA. Rumors are swirling about his interest in joining the Knicks, but when it comes time to make a decision, will he really opt to leave the perfect situation he’s currently in?
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
27.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again and will surely command a huge contract next summer. The question is: Will Toronto do enough this season to convince him to stay long-term?
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
17.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. First time All-Star this season.
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
16.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg
Putting up a career-high in points, rebounds and assists. Also one of the best shooters in the NBA.
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
17.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, and a decent threat from three.
6. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
14.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg
Good locker-room guy. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
7. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
13.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg
Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. However, shooting has regressed once again.
8. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Not that young, but still one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Has proven to still be a very able scorer. It’s his issues defensively and with conditioning that hinder his impact.
