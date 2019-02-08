NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
27.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
One of the three best players in the NBA. Rumors are swirling about his interest in joining the Knicks, but when it comes time to make a decision, will he really opt to leave the perfect situation he’s currently in?
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
27.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg
|
Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again and will surely command a huge contract next summer. The question is: Will Toronto do enough this season to convince him to stay long-term?
|
3. Kyrie Irving
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 7.0 apg
|
One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Will he listen to outside suitors this offseason or is him re-signing in Boston an inevitability?
|
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first major contract, likely from Golden State.
|
5. Kemba Walker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
24.8 ppg, 5.7 apg
|
For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason, though.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
14.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg
|
Upon returning from a torn Achilles, he has been better than many expected right away. Now healthy, his next free agency should be very interesting, as he’ll likely have a bevy of interested suitors.
|
7. Jimmy Butler
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
19.5 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers might not be ideal, however, so he could spring a surprise and end up on a different team this summer.
|
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.6 ppg, 11.9 rpg
|
His numbers this year, across the board, have been monstrous. Deservedly made his first All-Star Team this season, which will only make him a hotter commodity come free agency.
|
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg
|
His improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch-4.
|
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
|
After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
|
11. Khris Middleton
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
17.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. First time All-Star this season.
|
12. D’Angelo Russell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
19.8 ppg, 6.5 apg
|
Playing the best basketball of his young career this season, helping lead Brooklyn to a playoff spot and reaching the All-Star Game for the first time. Looks to be someone the Nets could build around.
|
13. Eric Bledsoe
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.9 ppg, 5.6 apg
|
Good defender from the lead-guard spot and is playing winning basketball for the first time in his career as a member of the Bucks.
|
14. Marc Gasol
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg
|
His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position.
|
15. Julius Randle
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
20.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg
|
Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Averaging career numbers in multiple categories.
|
16. Al Horford
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
12.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have his blend of playmaking and defense.
|
17. DeAndre Jordan
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.6 rpg
|
Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter. Will his trade to the Knicks help convince Durant to join him in New York?
|
18. Nikola Mirotic
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg
|
An excellent floor-spacing big man with quick feet defensively. Should fit well in Milwaukee.
|
19. Bojan Bogdanovic
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
16.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg
|
Putting up a career-high in points, rebounds and assists. Also one of the best shooters in the NBA.
|
20. Derrick Rose
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.3 ppg, 4.7 apg
|
Almost out of nowhere, he has started to resemble his old self. Shooting a career-best percentage from three, which has helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
|
21. Goran Dragic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
15.3 ppg, 4.9 apg
|
You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is among the upper half of starting point guards in the NBA.
|
22. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.3 ppg, 2.8 apg
|
Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
|
23. Malcolm Brogdon
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.7 ppg, 4.7 apg
|
Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter.
|
24. Harrison Barnes
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
17.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, and a decent threat from three.
|
25. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg
|
One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
|
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
12.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg
|
Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them. Putting up career marks in just about every stat.
|
27. Rudy Gay
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
14.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
Good locker-room guy. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
|
28. Paul Millsap
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed.
|
29. Thaddeus Young
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg
|
An important contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
|
30. Danny Green
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg
|
Has regained some of his prime-San-Antonio-days form. Shooting over 40 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter.
|
31. Marcus Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg
|
Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
|
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg
|
Putting up crazy numbers per-36 minutes. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
|
33. Ricky Rubio
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.9 ppg, 6.1 apg
|
Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter.
|
34. Jeff Teague
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
11.5 ppg, 8.1 apg
|
Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
|
35. Terrence Ross
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
14.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb.
|
36. Enes Kanter
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Free Agent
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg
|
Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
|
37. Darren Collison
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.2 ppg, 5.8 apg
|
Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
|
38. Al-Farouq Aminu
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg
|
Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender from the wing.
|
39. Hassan Whiteside
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
13.0 ppg, 12.4 rpg
|
Bounced back nicely thus far after an up-and-down 2017-18. Second in the league in blocks per game.
|
40. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.8 ppg, 7.7 apg
|
Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes.
|
41. Kelly Oubre
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
13.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. However, shooting has regressed once again.
|
42. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg
|
Not that young, but still one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA.
|
43. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets
|
Has yet to play this season. His hip injury will be a major hindrance to his free agency, unless he can get back and prove he’s still got some of his old self left.
|
44. Terry Rozier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
8.8 ppg, 3.1 apg
|
Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them dutifully.
|
45. Dwight Howard
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg
|
Has played decently when he’s been healthy. Problem is, he hasn’t been healthy that often this season. Might continue to be a problem going forward considering his age (33).
|
46. Taj Gibson
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg
|
Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
|
47. Tomas Satoransky
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.0 ppg, 4.2 apg
|
Productive guard whose play has picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
|
48. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.8 ppg, 2.3 apg
|
Slightly above-average three-point shooter and an able, and willing, defender.
|
49. Elfrid Payton
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
9.8 ppg, 5.8 apg
|
Injury troubles have plagued him in the past. Hard-nosed, two-way floor general.
|
50. Marvin Williams
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
10.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Floor-spacing 4-man with underrated defensive utility.
|
51. Jeremy Lamb
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
14.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg
|
Good scorer on the wing who is averaging a career high in points this season.
|
52. Reggie Bullock
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
Excellent spot-up shooter who should acclimate well to playing with LeBron James.
|
53. Patrick Beverley
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 apg
|
Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game.
|
54. JaVale McGee
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
10.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg
|
Having a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll.
|
55. Kent Bazemore
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg
|
Athletic wing who has really improved his skill level.
|
56. Markieff Morris
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Free Agent
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team. Currently dealing with a troublesome neck injury.
|
57. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.5 ppg, 2.4 apg
|
Has had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
|
58. Jabari Parker
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg
|
Has proven to still be a very able scorer. It’s his issues defensively and with conditioning that hinder his impact.
|
59. Thomas Bryant
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
9.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Hyper efficient scorer, primarily around the basket.
|
60. Bobby Portis
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg
|
Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to be improving his defense and rebounding.
|
61. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
6.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg
|
Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
|
62. Austin Rivers
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.7 ppg, 2.6 apg
|
Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
|
63. Rodney Hood
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
|
64. Kenneth Faried
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg
|
Having a career resurgence since joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
|
65. TJ McConnell
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg
|
His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a decent starter in the right situation.
|
66. Emmanuel Mudiay
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: New York Knicks
14.7 ppg, 3.9 apg
|
Good scorer from the lead-guard spot. Has improved on his efficiency this season.
|
67. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
|
Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
|
68. Jeremy Lin
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg
|
Bounced back nicely after missing all of last year with injury. Could be an excellent backup point guard on a contender.
|
69. Robin Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg
|
Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
|
70. Allen Crabbe
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg
|
A good outside shooter who makes little impact in any other facet of the game.
Uncategorized, Free Agency, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors
Comments