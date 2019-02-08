USA Today Sports

NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

Uncategorized

NBA Free Agency 2019: The top players

February 8, 2019- by

By: |

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
27.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg

One of the three best players in the NBA. Rumors are swirling about his interest in joining the Knicks, but when it comes time to make a decision, will he really opt to leave the perfect situation he’s currently in?
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2018/19 Earnings: $30,000,000
Career Earnings: $157,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Toronto Raptors
27.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg

Now healthy, he’s one of the best players in the league again and will surely command a huge contract next summer. The question is: Will Toronto do enough this season to convince him to stay long-term?
Agent: Dennis Robertson
2018/19 Earnings: $23,114,066
Career Earnings: $60,899,944
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Boston Celtics
23.8 ppg, 7.0 apg

One of the hardest-to-defend point guards in the league. Will he listen to outside suitors this offseason or is him re-signing in Boston an inevitability?
Agent: Jeff Wechsler
2018/19 Earnings: $20,099,189
Career Earnings: $75,108,436
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Golden State Warriors
21.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg

One of the best shooters in league history, he is also an extremely able defender who seemingly never gets injured. 2019 will likely be the summer he gets his first major contract, likely from Golden State.
Agent: Greg Lawrence
2018/19 Earnings: $18,988,725
Career Earnings: $59,318,274
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
24.8 ppg, 5.7 apg

For the past three seasons, he has performed at an elite level but hasn’t been paid like it. That will undoubtedly change this offseason, though.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,199,401
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
14.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg

Upon returning from a torn Achilles, he has been better than many expected right away. Now healthy, his next free agency should be very interesting, as he’ll likely have a bevy of interested suitors. 
Agent: Jarinn Akana
2018/19 Earnings: $5,337,000
Career Earnings: $80,711,986
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
19.5 ppg, 4.9 apg

A tough, two-way wing who can defend multiple positions and score 20 per night at an efficient level. His fit with the 76ers might not be ideal, however, so he could spring a surprise and end up on a different team this summer.
Agent: Bernie Lee
2018/19 Earnings: $19,841,627
Career Earnings: $60,025,227
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Orlando Magic
20.6 ppg, 11.9 rpg

His numbers this year, across the board, have been monstrous. Deservedly made his first All-Star Team this season, which will only make him a hotter commodity come free agency.
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $12,750,000
Career Earnings: $42,838,639
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
20.9 ppg, 7.9 rpg

His improvements as an three-point shooter have helped him blossom into the prototypical modern-day stretch-4.
Agent: Torrel Harris
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,749,880
Restricted / Power Forward / 7-3 / Team: Dallas Mavericks

After a trade landed him in Dallas, team owner Mark Cuban made it clear the organization plans to keep him around for the long haul.
Agent: Janis Porzingis
2018/19 Earnings: $5,697,054
Career Earnings: $12,953,040
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
17.3 ppg, 5.8 rpg

One of the most underrated wings in basketball. He scores efficiently and also distributes, rebounds and defends all at above-average rates for his position. First time All-Star this season.
Agent: Michael Lindeman
2018/19 Earnings: $13,000,000
Career Earnings: $46,177,719
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
19.8 ppg, 6.5 apg

Playing the best basketball of his young career this season, helping lead Brooklyn to a playoff spot and reaching the All-Star Game for the first time. Looks to be someone the Nets could build around.
Agent: Austin Brown
2018/19 Earnings: $7,019,698
Career Earnings: $15,998,280
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.9 ppg, 5.6 apg

Good defender from the lead-guard spot and is playing winning basketball for the first time in his career as a member of the Bucks.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $62,104,069
Player Option / Center / 7-1 / Team: Toronto Raptors
15.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg

His skill as an outside shooter and passer should help his game age nicely. Does a bit of everything from the center position.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $24,119,025
Career Earnings: $128,292,718
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
20.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg

Elite finisher around the paint. Specializes in using athleticism to drive by slower big men. Averaging career numbers in multiple categories. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $8,641,000
Career Earnings: $13,545,962
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: Boston Celtics
12.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg

He doesn’t score a bunch of points, but his all-around game is excellent. Few big men have his blend of playmaking and defense.
Agent: Jason Glushon
2018/19 Earnings: $28,928,710
Career Earnings: $129,458,059
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
11.0 ppg, 13.6 rpg

Even in his 30s, still one of the best rebounders the NBA has to offer. Elite screen-setter. Will his trade to the Knicks help convince Durant to join him in New York?
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $22,897,200
Career Earnings: $106,710,175
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
16.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg

An excellent floor-spacing big man with quick feet defensively. Should fit well in Milwaukee.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $29,131,175
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
16.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg

Putting up a career-high in points, rebounds and assists. Also one of the best shooters in the NBA. 
Agent: Jason Ranne
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $21,091,796
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
18.3 ppg, 4.7 apg

Almost out of nowhere, he has started to resemble his old self. Shooting a career-best percentage from three, which has helped him offset his drop in athleticism. Nagging injuries still a problem.
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,176,260
Career Earnings: $120,415,866
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Miami Heat
15.3 ppg, 4.9 apg

You can start to see signs of regression, which makes sense since he’ll be entering his age-32 season next year. Still, he’s coming off an All-Star campaign and is among the upper half of starting point guards in the NBA. 
Agent: Rade Filipovich
2018/19 Earnings: $18,109,175
Career Earnings: $77,379,858
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
18.3 ppg, 2.8 apg

Despite it being his age-34 season, putting up a career-high in points. One of the best sharpshooters the game has to offer.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $12,250,000
Career Earnings: $78,516,715
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
15.7 ppg, 4.7 apg

Can play either guard spot effectively, both on offense and defense. Has blossomed into a knockdown three-point shooter. 
Agent: Danielle Cantor
2018/19 Earnings: $1,544,951
Career Earnings: $2,237,611
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Sacramento Kings
17.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg

He’s still just entering his prime even though it feels like he’s been around forever. Good scorer, especially out of the post, and a decent threat from three.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $24,107,258
Career Earnings: $57,874,032
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg

One of the few big men in the league who can shoot threes and protect the paint at above-average rates. He’s already in his 30’s, but his game has aged nicely thanks to his high skill level.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $3,382,000
Career Earnings: $117,423,487
Restricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Sacramento Kings
12.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg

Bouncy big man who can switch defensively and throw down with the best of them. Putting up career marks in just about every stat. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $4,696,874
Career Earnings: $15,350,475
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
14.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Good locker-room guy. Can still score when called upon, though not at the high-volume pace of his prime.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $10,087,200
Career Earnings: $124,025,870
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
12.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Averaging his lowest points per game in nine years. Still a versatile big man who can defend at a high level and score when needed.
Agent: DeAngelo Simmons
2018/19 Earnings: $29,230,769
Career Earnings: $121,314,973
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg

An important contributor thanks to his plus defense and finishing around the basket.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $13,764,045
Career Earnings: $81,810,523
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Toronto Raptors
9.7 ppg, 4.1 rpg

Has regained some of his prime-San-Antonio-days form. Shooting over 40 percent from three while playing hounding defense on the perimeter. 
Agent: Joe Branch
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Boston Celtics
14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg

Provides the Celtics with an element of toughness they wouldn’t have without him. Solid scoring big man who can iso, post-up and shoot the long ball.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $5,375,000
Career Earnings: $22,928,419
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg

Putting up crazy numbers per-36 minutes. Great rebounder and post scorer with a decent jumper.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $16,539,326
Career Earnings: $45,082,618
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-4 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.9 ppg, 6.1 apg

Reliable floor general. Coach-on-the-floor type who has become a respectable three-point shooter.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $14,800,000
Career Earnings: $55,216,408
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
11.5 ppg, 8.1 apg

Good one-on-one scorer who can dish the rock and rack up takeaways on defense.
Agent: JR Hensley
2018/19 Earnings: $19,000,000
Career Earnings: $58,355,440
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Orlando Magic
14.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Athletic perimeter player who can knock down triples with aplomb.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $10,500,000
Career Earnings: $42,589,837
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Free Agent
14.0 ppg, 10.5 rpg

Great scorer down low, ferocious rebounder and a fantastic finisher out of the pick-and-roll, his problems are a lack of a three-point shot and subpar defensive contributions.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,514
Career Earnings: $74,898,362
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.2 ppg, 5.8 apg

Veteran point guard who can run an offense, hit open shots and jump passing lanes defensively at a high level.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $33,059,051
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
9.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg

Not a great scorer, but does the little things that help you win. Plus defender from the wing.
Agent: Raymond Brothers
2018/19 Earnings: $6,957,105
Career Earnings: $35,502,591
Player Option / Center / 7-0 / Team: Miami Heat
13.0 ppg, 12.4 rpg

Bounced back nicely thus far after an up-and-down 2017-18. Second in the league in blocks per game.
Agent: Sean Kennedy
2018/19 Earnings: $24,434,262
Career Earnings: $49,157,652
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
8.8 ppg, 7.7 apg

Still a productive point guard who can rack up assists and wreak havoc defensively by jumping passing lanes. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $9,000,000
Career Earnings: $88,622,794
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Phoenix Suns
13.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg

Athletic wing who can make an impact as a cutter and on the offensive glass. However, shooting has regressed once again. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $3,208,630
Career Earnings: $6,019,920
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Not that young, but still one of the better 3-and-D players in the NBA.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2018/19 Earnings: $15,000,000
Career Earnings: $74,995,477
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Denver Nuggets

Has yet to play this season. His hip injury will be a major hindrance to his free agency, unless he can get back and prove he’s still got some of his old self left.
Agent: Sam Goldfeder
2018/19 Earnings: $2,029,463
Career Earnings: $30,175,846
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Boston Celtics
8.8 ppg, 3.1 apg

Numbers have taken a dip now that he’s returned to a full-time bench role. Proved in 2017-18 that he can handle starting point-guard duties, and handle them dutifully.
Agent: Aaron Turner
2018/19 Earnings: $3,050,389
Career Earnings: $5,719,320
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg

Has played decently when he’s been healthy. Problem is, he hasn’t been healthy that often this season. Might continue to be a problem going forward considering his age (33).
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2018/19 Earnings: $24,256,725
Career Earnings: $210,235,761
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg

Tough, throwback big with a decent jumper. Hard-nosed defender.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $14,000,000
Career Earnings: $52,275,668
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Washington Wizards
8.0 ppg, 4.2 apg

Productive guard whose play has picked up in the absence of John Wall. Elite spot-up shooter and good at cutting to the basket.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2018/19 Earnings: $3,129,187
Career Earnings: $9,000,000
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
12.8 ppg, 2.3 apg

Slightly above-average three-point shooter and an able, and willing, defender.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2018/19 Earnings: $18,622,513
Career Earnings: $18,622,513
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
9.8 ppg, 5.8 apg

Injury troubles have plagued him in the past. Hard-nosed, two-way floor general.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $3,000,000
Career Earnings: $3,849,500
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
10.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Floor-spacing 4-man with underrated defensive utility.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $14,087,500
Career Earnings: $107,703,378
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Charlotte Hornets
14.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg

Good scorer on the wing who is averaging a career high in points this season.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2018/19 Earnings: $7,000,000
Career Earnings: $30,367,716
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-7 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
12.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg

Excellent spot-up shooter who should acclimate well to playing with LeBron James.
Agent: David Bauman
2018/19 Earnings: $2,500,000
Career Earnings: $10,857,804
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
7.3 ppg, 4.6 apg

Complete pest defensively. A guy you want on your side to close a tight game. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2018/19 Earnings: $5,027,028
Career Earnings: $20,774,362
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
10.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg

Having a career season as far as consistent nightly impact. Fantastic rim protector who is really good scoring out of the pick-and-roll. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $57,657,268
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
13.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Athletic wing who has really improved his skill level.
Agent: Austin Walton
2018/19 Earnings: $18,089,888
Career Earnings: $55,992,814
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Free Agent
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

A tough power forward with decent scoring touch from the outside. The type of enforcer you want to have a role on your team. Currently dealing with a troublesome neck injury.
Agent: Rich Paul
2018/19 Earnings: $8,600,000
Career Earnings: $32,031,329
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Indiana Pacers
10.5 ppg, 2.4 apg

Has had trouble finding his 2017-18 form as a member of the Pacers. Good bench scorer who can take over primary creator duties for stints as a reserve.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $12,400,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Team Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.3 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Has proven to still be a very able scorer. It’s his issues defensively and with conditioning that hinder his impact.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $20,000,000
Career Earnings: $22,239,712
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
9.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Hyper efficient scorer, primarily around the basket. 
Agent: Happy Walters
2018/19 Earnings: $1,378,242
Career Earnings: $2,193,857
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Washington Wizards
14.1 ppg, 7.3 rpg

Excellent bench scorer for a big man and appeared to be improving his defense and rebounding.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2018/19 Earnings: $2,494,346
Career Earnings: $4,361,160
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
6.0 ppg, 8.7 rpg

Respected veteran who makes a huge nightly impact off the bench.
Agent: Leon Rose
2018/19 Earnings: $4,449,000
Career Earnings: $34,370,640
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Houston Rockets
8.7 ppg, 2.6 apg

Solid backup guard. Likes to score one-on-one. Gets after it on defense.
Agent: Andrew Vye
2018/19 Earnings: $13,805,323
Career Earnings: $45,603,036
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-8 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
12.2 ppg, 2.5 rpg

Bucket-getter off the bench. Can really do damage against second units.
Agent: Travis King
2018/19 Earnings: $3,472,887
Career Earnings: $9,905,071
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
9.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Having a career resurgence since joining the Rockets. Uses athleticism and safe hands to finish explosively around the rim.
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2018/19 Earnings: $13,314,045
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
6.5 ppg, 3.9 apg

His numbers don’t measure his impact. Could even be a decent starter in the right situation.
Agent: Chris Emens
2018/19 Earnings: $1,600,520
Career Earnings: $4,471,631
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: New York Knicks
14.7 ppg, 3.9 apg

Good scorer from the lead-guard spot. Has improved on his efficiency this season. 
Agent: BJ Armstrong
2018/19 Earnings: $4,294,479
Career Earnings: $56,855,817
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Washington Wizards
12.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Experienced forward who still has hops despite being in his 30s.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2018/19 Earnings: $2,393,887
Career Earnings: $75,564,856
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg

Bounced back nicely after missing all of last year with injury. Could be an excellent backup point guard on a contender.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2018/19 Earnings: $12,516,746
Career Earnings: $67,002,087
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Chicago Bulls
6.2 ppg, 2.9 rpg

Numbers have taken a plummet as the Bulls have gone with a youth movement. Still a serviceable backup center.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2018/19 Earnings: $14,357,750
Career Earnings: $78,484,389
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
9.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg

A good outside shooter who makes little impact in any other facet of the game.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2018/19 Earnings: $19,332,500
Career Earnings: $58,966,776

, Uncategorized

, , , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home