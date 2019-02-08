Trade deadline recaps and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 08 05:28 AM

Keith Pompey and Devon Givens talk about how Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Boban Marjanovic stressed winning over anything else during their 76ers’ introductory press conference in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Pompey and Givens also like the additions of James Ennis and Jonathan Simmons in separate trades. And they gave their opinions about Markelle Fultz being traded to the Orlando Magic and iif he can overcome his shooting woes.

