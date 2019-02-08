Trade deadline recaps and other NBA podcasts you should listen today
Trade deadline recaps and other NBA podcasts you should listen today
By: HoopsHype | February 8, 2019
All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 08 06:40 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The trade deadline is behind us. Adam and Anthony take you through the Anthony Davis trade fiasco, then discuss the league's winners and losers on one of the busiest days of the season. Oh, and they have some fun with the All-Star Game draft.
February 08 05:28 AM
Keith Pompey and Devon Givens talk about how Tobias Harris, Mike Scott and Boban Marjanovic stressed winning over anything else during their 76ers' introductory press conference in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Pompey and Givens also like the additions of James Ennis and Jonathan Simmons in separate trades. And they gave their opinions about Markelle Fultz being traded to the Orlando Magic and iif he can overcome his shooting woes.
Learn more about your ad choices …
February 08 03:01 AM
The NBA trade deadline has passed and tanking season has officially begun (1:29). Ric and Ryan discuss LeBron and the Lakers not making the splash they wanted (3:19). Who improved more in the East, Philly or Toronto? (5:50). Markelle Fultz gets his much-needed change of scenery in Orlando (8:16). Will the Pelicans be able to patch up their seas ……
February 08 02:49 AM
Ryan Magdziarz and Zak Noble sat down with Phoenix Suns big man Richaun Holmes to talk about the season, tattoos, and NBA trades. The boys also drafted the All-Star teams themselves, discussed their biggest trades of the week, and deep dived into some..
February 08 02:16 AM
The Wolves didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, Dane & Tom access what that means for the teams playoff chances and the roster going forward. We also take a look at the trades that did happen today throughout the rest of the NBA, and…
February 08 02:02 AM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) breaks down a wild trade deadline with Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA), Tim Cato (@tim_cato) and Fred Katz (@FredKatz) of The Athletic.
They discuss how Philadelphia acquiring Tobias Harris affects their long-term future, Dallas’ huge move for Kristaps Porzingis, Washington becoming a seller and much more.
Sponsored by Peter Millar (petermillar.com/realgm), Art of Sport (ArtofSport
February 08 01:00 AM
By studio@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
February 08 12:31 AM
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, MA.
LeBron and the Lakers storm into TD Garden empty-handed after their pursuit of Anthony Davis up until the NBA’s Trade Deadline. Lakers and Celtics both stood pat beside LA’s pickup of Reggie Bullock. Boston played a role in that with their chase of Davis this summer. Boston enters winners of 10 of 11 …
February 07 11:43 PM
After the NBA trade deadline passed, Chris sat down with Wizards GM Ernie Grunfeld after a very busy week for the Washington Front Office. Did Wall’s injury affect the decision to trade Otto Porter & Markieff Morris? (2:36). Where does the team have to get better? (10:07) Plus Grunfeld updates the latest regarding Dwight Howard and more.
February 07 11:12 PM
Deuce and Mo dedicate this episode to look back at one of the craziest NBA trade deadlines in league history (2:10), the Kings pushing for a playoff spot (3:30), what they like about Harrison Barnes and how he fits in with the Kings style (4:05), the report that says Corey Brewer may land with Sacramento (7:19), what Shumpert provided with young guys and how they’ll handle the trades (10:00), Dirk loves Barnes (15:00), the Kings landing Alec Burks and what he can bring (18:25) …
February 07 11:06 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely, Kyler Draper and Chris Forsberg discuss the moves around the NBA at the trade deadline, and are joined by Brad Turner of the LA Times to give Lakers fans perspectives on not landing Anthony Davis.
0:40 – Trade deadline has come and done. Celtics trade Jabari Bird and free up a roster spot. Celtics accomplished all their goals. But the rest of the East got better …
February 07 10:08 PM
The Bucks made a big splash at the trade deadline Thursday, acquiring Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic, with Thon Maker heading to Detroit and Stanley Johnson and Jason Smith en route to New Orleans. Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe and breaks it all down …
February 07 08:44 PM
The trade deadline delivered on medium deals—including Marc Gasol to the Raptors, Tobias Harris to the Sixers, and Nikola Mirotic to the Bucks—but it was missing the Anthony Davis trade we were hoping for. What does this mean for the Eastern Conference Finals race, and does any of this matter with the Warriors hanging overhead?
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Kevin O’Connor, Danny Chau, and Paolo Uggetti
February 07 07:44 PM
Topics for this week’s episode include:
– Winners: Bucks, Raptors, 76ers, Celtics, Mavericks
– Losers: Lakers, Wizards, Hornets, Pelicans
– Buyout candidates
February 07 07:35 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han and Rachel Nichols parse the moves leading up to the 2019 trade deadline including the East race (1:30), the LA teams (16:20), Markelle Fultz leaving the 76ers (20:20) and more!
February 07 06:42 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. David Locke and Josh Lloyd break down the deals as they happen with hosts joining from across the Locked On Network
February 07 05:25 PM
Elton Brand’s first trade deadline is over! We discuss how Brand did, Markelle Fultz’s run as a Philadelphia 76er is over, as he was traded to the Orlando Magic for a first round pick, a second round pick, and Jonathon Simmons. We discuss the trade, the rollercoaster ride of Fultz in Philadelphia, as well as the James Ennis trade and how the rest of the Eastern Conference improved.
February 07 05:10 PM
In this podcast, Cole Zwicker and I break down a variety of trades. We chat about all of the deals in the order below. Then, we chat about Anthony Davis not getting dealt, and about Kevin Durant vs …
February 07 04:12 PM
All of your favorite Jump analysts and insiders join Rachel Nichols covering the trade deadline as all the trades unfold!
