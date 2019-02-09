Drew Hanlen on training Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Mo Bamba and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA Skills Coach and Pure Sweat CEO Drew Hanlen. They discuss his new workout app, what his career entails and the work he’s doing with Joel Embiid, Brad Beal, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward, Zach LaVine, Kelly Oubre, Mo Bamba, Chandler Parsons, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and more. Time-stamps are below!

0:30: Hanlen discusses his new Pure Sweat Basketball Workouts app, which allows players of all ages and skill level to improve their game and go through the same workouts that Hanlen’s NBA clients use. Soon, users will even be able to challenge NBA players.

6:20: Hanlen breaks down Joel Embiid’s play in the first half of the season and what he wants to see from him as he finishes the year.

8:10: Embiid started playing basketball much later than most of his NBA peers and then he had to overcome his injuries. Hanlen talks about what makes Embiid so special.

9:35: There’s been some talk about how Embiid can co-exist with Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. Hanlen weighs in on what they can do to get everyone on the same page.

10:45: Hanlen previously trained Markelle Fultz, but then they stopped working together. Hanlen can’t say much, but tries to explain what happened.

11:20: Hanlen has worked with Jayson Tatum since the latter was 13 years old. He breaks down Tatum’s play in the first half of the season and what he wants to see from him as he finishes the year.

12:45: Tatum has received some criticism for having an up-and-down sophomore season. Hanlen talks about how Tatum is handling everything.

14:17: Over the offseason, Kobe Bryant showed up to put Hanlen and Tatum through a workout. Hanlen discusses this experience and how it was surreal, since Tatum has studied Kobe’s film since he was a kid.

15:10: Gordon Hayward also works with Hanlen. He breaks down Hayward’s play in the first half of the season and what he wants to see from him as he finishes the year and shakes off the rust associated with his injury.

17:17: Kennedy and Hanlen agree that Philadelphia and Boston are better than their records indicate and they could be scary come playoff time.

18:30: Hanlen breaks down Zach LaVine’s play in the first half of the season, his overall ceiling and what he wants to see from him as he finishes the year.

20:15: In addition to training his players on the court, Hanlen motivates his guys, develops close bonds with them and tries to be there for them off the court. He talks about this side of the job, which the fans don’t really see.

22:00: During the season, how often does Hanlen communicate with each of his players?

23:50: Hanlen has worked with Brad Beal for a decade. He breaks down Beal’s play in the first half of the season and what he wants to see from him as he finishes the year. Hanlen also explains how he helps players through trade rumors.

30:00: Hanlen trains Kelly Oubre, so he talks about that crazy three-team trade that fell apart and how Oubre is performing with the Phoenix Suns now.

33:00: Hanlen shares what he’s seen from Mo Bamba as he continues to develop and what areas he must continue to work on.

34:55: Since being dismissed from the Memphis Grizzlies, Chandler Parsons has been working with Hanlen and is determined to become a significant contributor on a team again. Hanlen discusses their work together.

37:05: Hanlen breaks down Jordan Clarkson‘s play in the first half of the season and what he wants to see from him as he finishes the year.

39:00: Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett and Cam Reddish have all worked with Hanlen, who raves about Duke’s trio.

42:55: Hanlen explains how he meets so many players and gets the opportunity to work with them.

45:15: After spending years working behind the scenes, Hanlen is someone who now gets recognized due to his work with NBA stars. He discusses this adjustment.

