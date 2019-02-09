Hawks GM Wes Wilcox talks trades and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 08 11:18 PM

Wizards beat visiting Cleveland 119-106 in their first game featuring their new-look roster. Nick Ashooh & Wes Hall run through the 30 point effort by Bobby Portis in his first game with Washington and then hear Chris Miller speak to Portis immediately after the win (9:49).

Following the game recap, listen to Chris’ mid-game interview with both Owner Ted Leonsis and John Wall (11:21).

Next up for Wizards: At Otto Porter & the Bulls Saturday night.