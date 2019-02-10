2019 trade deadline week was the most active in NBA history

During the seven days leading up to the 2019 NBA trade deadline, 57 players were moved. That ranks as the most in league history.

Per our research, this year passed the mark from 2015 when 53 players around the league were traded during the seven days prior to the transaction time limit. It was also a huge jump from last season when only 35 players changed uniforms.

PLAYERS MOVED IN TRADE DEADLINE WEEK

According to the NBA, the actual deadline day (14 trades) ranked as the most active in the past 30 years. Out of the 57 players traded during the final week, 34 players found out about the deals on the last day before the deadline.

The biggest moves (Tobias Harris to the Philadelphia 76ers and Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks) may not have been on the actual deadline day. We also saw veterans (Marc Gasol), great role players (Nikola Mirotic) and young talent (Dennis Smith Jr. and Markelle Fultz) on new teams.

With so many moves, it was an exciting time to follow the NBA. Many fans around the league crave trade rumors – and seeing so many deals actually go down provided the satisfaction needed until the draft and then free agency.

Related NBA depth charts after the trade deadline