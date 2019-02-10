USA Today Sports

What went wrong for Celtics and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 10 03:00 AM
Jeff Goodman covers all levels of basketball for CLNS Media and Stadium. Twitter: @Goodmanhoops 7:38 What went wrong against the Lakers 15:36 Brown needs more minutes than Hayward soon 30:35 It was painfully obvious the Lakers weren’t getting AD 36:20 Who is going to win the NCAA Tournament? Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on Sund ……
February 10 01:31 AM
Wizards take care of business 134-125 in Chicago as the newly acquired Wizards make another strong impact in addition to Bradley Beal’s 31 points. Chris recaps the victory, including his conversation with Jabari Parker.
Up next: Monday in Detroit
February 10 01:00 AM
By studio@oklahoman.com (The Oklahoman).
February 10 12:17 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 pm TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Two nights ago the Boston Celtics (35-20) suffered an agonizing last-second defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers on a buzzer-beating jump shot by none other than Rajon Rondo. Tonight Kyrie Irving and the Causeway Kids look to get back in the win column by taking a transitioning LA Clippers (30-26) team to the woodshed …

February 09 12:12 PM
The new Sixers starting five, that doesn’t have a nickname, had an outstanding debut in beating the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic (who is doughy). Spike and Mike talk about the fit of the new starting lineup, and how the bench pieces fit in as well. Also, how insane it is that Elton Brand is the GM, which dog breed is each Sixers player most similar to, how much does ownership have to do with trade timing, and a historical ranking of trade deadlines since The Process began …

