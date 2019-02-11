Inside the Anthony Davis fallout and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Shaquille O’Neal debates Hall of Fame probabilities for current NBA players, plus insane news stories and the no-word karaoke game “Shaqeoke” – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 192
February 11 07:24 AM
On the eve of NBA All-Star weekend, Shaq and Kincade debate an article that popped up this week regarding current NBA players and their probabilities to get into the Hall of Fame – and the debate gets heated! We debut a segment of insane news about men doing stupid things called “Keep it in Your Pants,” including a surprise guest appearance by Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill …
February 11 06:38 AM
Keith Pompey says the new-look 76ers remind him of the dominant Sixers squads in the early 1980s that he watched as a kid in his latest Locked on Sixers podcast. Pompey also tells why he doesn’t have a problem with Ben Simmons wanting to get big point guard advice from Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. And he ends the podcast by talking about the state of the Boston Celtics, who according to Marcus Morris “ain’t having fun …
February 11 05:26 AM
Joining SI’s Chris Mannix is former Nets and Sixers GM Billy King and SI NBA draft analyst Jeremy Woo. Mannix and King dive into a wild NBA trade deadline week, from the Anthony Davis drama (and what’s next) to the Sixers big moves to Milwaukee’
Ranking the East threats – via theathletic.com
February 11 12:17 AM
The Warriors beat the Heat on Sunday night in Oracle. They’ve won 15 of 16 games. Danny Leroux joins the podcast to discuss the win and then, following the trade deadline, the credible threats to the Warriors’ crown, mostly coming out East.
LOCKED ON NBA – 02/11/19 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Mirotic In Milwaukee, Clippers Make Big Changes, Celtics Locker Room Drama from Locked on NBA
February 11 12:06 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd talks to John Karalis of Locked On Celtics about Kyrie Irving’s knee, the locker room unrest, and their competitors making moves, to William Updyke of Locked On Clippers about the wholesale changes the Clippers made, and to Eric Nehm of Locked On Bucks on how Nikola Mirotic fits in with the East’s best teamLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
Jeff Hornacek – via espn.com
February 10 11:45 AM
Jeff Hornacek joins The Woj Pod to discuss his coaching tenure with the New York Knicks, Phil Jackson, his Suns run as coach, playing with Stockton and Malone in Utah, and his hopes of coaching again in the NBA.