Celtic chemistry issues and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

LOCKED ON NBA – Tue. 2/11 – Harden’s Streak Stays Alive, No Magic For Ben Simmons and Paul George’s MVP Candidacy (with Ben Golliver) from Locked on NBA
February 12 04:37 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg, David Ramil and the Washington Post’s Ben Golliver discuss James Harden keeping his 30-point game streak alive in the Rockets’ blowout win over the Mavericks, if the 76ers should let Ben Simmons talk to Magic Johnson, how Jeremy Lin can help the Raptors and Paul George’s MVP-caliber season.Social: @wcgoldberg @dramil13 @BenGolliver @LockedOnNBANetLearn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
February 12 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin with a progress update on DeMarcus Cousins and a reminder that Golden State remains untouchable, and then shift gears to talk through Kevin Durant’s free agency thoughts, continued Warriors weirdness, and more. From there they move to Boston, where Marcus Morris told the world that the Celtics haven’t been having fun in a long time …
Andre Holland on High Flying Bird, LeBron James and The Lakers – via bleacherreport.com
February 12 02:00 AM
Andre Holland plays sports agent Ray in the new Netflix film, “High Flying Bird,” which is loosely based on the 2011 NBA lockout and directed by Steven Soderbergh. Andre speaks to the difficulty in making a basketball movie that doesn’t really feature a lot of basketball playing, what he thinks about reviewers labeling the film “subversive,” an ……
February 12 01:04 AM
On this edition of Bulls Talk, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, Will Perdue, and Horace Grant answer questions from r/chicagobulls AMA …
February 11 10:21 PM
Wizards bid for 3 straight wins gets halted in Detroit 121-112. Nick & Wes talk about the struggles Washington had against Andre Drummond & Blake Griffin and the missed opportunity to gain ground for pursuit of the 8th seed.
Up next: Wednesday in Toronto
February 11 05:47 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Embiid’s dominance, tampering featuring Magic Johnson, Luka’s clutch gene, and of course we take more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
David Griffin on Trade Deadline + More – via NBA.com
February 11 04:40 PM
NBA TV analyst and former GM David Griffin joins Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann to break down all the moves from last week’s NBA Trade Deadline. They discuss the Sixers’ addition of Tobias Harris, the challenge Brad Stevens faces in Boston, the Anthony Davis situation, underrated trades, and much more. via Knit…
The New-New Sixers Look Good-Good | Heat Check (Ep. 384) – via theringer.com
February 11 04:00 PM
The anticlimactic nonresolution of the Anthony Davis saga leaves the Western Conference at the mercy of the Golden State Warriors (3:03), while the reloaded Philadelphia 76ers look to rise atop the Eastern Conference elite (25:33).
Host: Chris Ryan
Guests: Justin Verrier, Michael Levin
Pelicans/Lakers Non-Trade, Magic, Celtics, and the Mecca – via espn.com
February 11 01:12 PM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan and Tim MacMahon discuss the fallout behind the Pelicans and Lakers non-trade (3:00), Magic Johnson’s interview (14:00), the Celtics struggling and Kyrie’s mindset going into the offseason (30:00), media speculation about players wanting to join the New York Knicks (47:00) and much more.…
February 11 09:38 AM
Mike is joined by Lakers owner and president Jeannie Buss as they talk righting the Lakers ship, Magic Johnson’s recruitment of LeBron James, her breakup with Phil Jackson and much more!
February 11 09:19 AM
In preparation for All-Star weekend, the ‘Winging It’ crew revisits all our previous guests who are participating in the All-Star Game, including Stephen Curry (01:30), Dwyane Wade (12:48), and Dirk Nowitzki (19:45).
