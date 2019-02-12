Chris Bosh on returning to play in the NBA: 'That time has passed'

Former NBA star Chris Bosh had been long rumored to covet an NBA return. But he dispelled those rumors when he spoke with Bill Simmons.

The 11-time NBA All-Star has read the reports, too, but has officially put them to bed. He told Simmons that he will officially retire from the league at the retirement ceremony on March 26 (via The Ringer):

“That part of my life is over. That has been a tough thing to deal with but I’m good, which has taken a long time [for me to accept] … I could have kept playing. But man, that time has passed. I’ve made the decision not to pursue it anymore.”

He said that when he saw so many stretch fives succeeding, he tried “pretty adamantly” to get back into the league.

Bosh said it was his vision to fit into the current NBA system and would have accepted a significant pay cut to be back on the court – estimating around $12 million per season. He said he also would have gladly taken a smaller role to let younger players develop.

I wish Chris Bosh's career hadn't been cut short. His game is so ideal for the modern league. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) February 11, 2019

While it was blood-clotting issues that kept him out of the league, Bosh also told Simmons that his health issues are in a much more controlled place right now.

When asked if he would be willing to do media and broadcasting, the two-time NBA champion said he was “around” and available for “the whole deal” now that he has the blessing of approval from his wife. Later in the podcast, he said he has been working with a speech coach.

The 34-year-old also said he was available for a job in a front office and has recently been studying the league’s collective bargaining agreement. He has maintained that he would not be interested in coaching.