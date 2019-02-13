KD's New York offices and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Locked on Sixers (2-13-19): What to make of Joel Embiid’s profane evaluation of referees after loss to Celtics
In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, David Murphy and Marcus Hayes discuss Joel Embiid’s profane evaluation of the referees performance in Tuesday night’s 112-109 loss to the Boston Celtics. The trio also dissect what went wrong for the Sixers in the game. They conclude the podcast by disclosing their expectations for the team moving forward.
LOCKED ON NBA–2.13-19–Trevor Booker gives the players’ perspective on the trade deadline; What it’s like to actually be traded; Who will win the 3-Point Shootout and Dunk Contest from Locked on NBA
16-1 in their last 17 – via theathletic.com
POST GAME: CELTICS @ 76ers | Feb. 12 | Kyrie Irving | Joel Embiid from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 pm Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, PA.
Kyrie Irving sits out again with his injury as the Celtics run into the revamped 76ers at home now featuring Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Jonathan Simmons that walloped the Lakers. C’s look to bounce back to a pair of massive blown leads against LAL and the Clippers …
The Celtics Are Better Without Kyrie Irving and Magic Johnson Is A Bitter Loser – via rightstorickysanchez.com
Basketball Insiders Podcast: Post Trade Deadline Thoughts And Buyout Season – via basketballinsiders.com
They discuss the new hierarchy in the Eastern Conference, what they are watching between now and the playoffs, potential impacts on 2019 free agency and much more.
MVPaul George? Plus: the Rising East | The Mismatch (Ep. 385) – via theringer.com
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
