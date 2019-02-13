KD's New York offices and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 13 07:48 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, David Murphy and Marcus Hayes discuss Joel Embiid’s profane evaluation of the referees performance in Tuesday night’s 112-109 loss to the Boston Celtics. The trio also dissect what went wrong for the Sixers in the game. They conclude the podcast by disclosing their expectations for the team moving forward.

