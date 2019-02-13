USA Today Sports

KD's New York offices and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

KD's New York offices and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

Podcasts

KD's New York offices and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 13, 2019- by

By: |

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 13 07:48 AM

In the latest Locked on Sixers podcast, Keith Pompey, David Murphy and Marcus Hayes discuss Joel Embiid’s profane evaluation of the referees performance in Tuesday night’s 112-109 loss to the Boston Celtics. The trio also dissect what went wrong for the Sixers in the game. They conclude the podcast by disclosing their expectations for the team moving forward.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

February 13 04:58 AM
Will the L.A. Lakers Even Make the Playoffs or Will They Be Beat Out by the Clippers?
February 13 04:39 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Jake Madison (@NolaJake) recaps the night of action around the NBA and is joined by NBA player Trevor Booker to get the players’ on the trade deadline, what it’s like to actually be traded, improvements he’d make to the All-Star Game and his picks to win the 3-Point Shootout and Dunk Contest.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …

16-1 in their last 17 – via theathletic.com

February 13 02:34 AM
The Warriors have won 16 of 17 games. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss the win over the Jazz, the recent streak, DeMarcus Cousins’ play, Andre Iguodala’s strong first half and more.
February 13 02:24 AM
In this edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, Giancarlo Navas, Brian Goins, and Jack Alfonso discuss:• Finding a silver lining during the west coast road trip, primarily about #TheKids.• Brian has a Tankathon.com update, then simulates the NBA Draft lot
February 13 01:44 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 pm Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, PA.

Kyrie Irving sits out again with his injury as the Celtics run into the revamped 76ers at home now featuring Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Jonathan Simmons that walloped the Lakers. C’s look to bounce back to a pair of massive blown leads against LAL and the Clippers …

February 13 12:24 AM
The Celtics, fueled by being free of their poison-in-the-locker-room point guard Kyrie Irving, were able to squeak by the Sixers once again. We talk about the performance of each Sixers player in the loss, pivot into a Bryan Colangelo Relationship Advice segment about dating a Celtics fan, discuss the Ben Simmons and Magic Johnson controversy, and then take stock of the Sixers at the All-Star Break.
February 12 09:54 PM
In this episode, hosts John Michael and Rafa Hernández Brito talk about the Cavs recent moves and other trade moves made across the NBA, and cavs.com writer Joe Gabriele makes a visit.
February 12 07:56 PM
Basketball Insiders writers David Yapkowitz and Matt John discuss the aftermath of the NBA’s trade deadline and survey the buyout market heading into the final stretch of the season.
February 12 06:11 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and Kevin Pelton of ESPN (@kpelton) talk about the state of the NBA after the trade deadline.
They discuss the new hierarchy in the Eastern Conference, what they are watching between now and the playoffs, potential impacts on 2019 free agency and much more.
Sponsored by Peter Millar (petermillar.com/realgm), Art of Sport (ArtofSport.com), Betonline …
February 12 05:54 PM
Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, and Tracy McGrady discuss Harden and Westbrook extending their streaks, MJ’s comments about stats and more.
February 12 03:54 PM
Paul George’s MVP case grows as his scorching offensive streak continues (1:15), Marc Gasol bolsters the already-formidable Toronto Raptors (10:45), the Philadelphia 76ers’ new Big Four forms a threat in the East (27:35), and the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff berth is anything but certain (46:48).
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
February 12 03:16 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk more tampering in the NBA, the Kareem Hunt signing, Kyler Murray, micro body parts, and of course more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
February 12 11:11 AM
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic talks Wolves issues and Steve Terry of TSR Injury Law talks about his trip with the team to New Orleans, BTYB TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME) and Sotastick.com

, Podcasts

,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home