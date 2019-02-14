The impact of the James Harden stepback and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 13 10:15 AM

In this episode, I talk to Dieter Kurtenbach about some NBA topics heading into the All-Star break. First, we talk about the Thunder, which leads into a conversation about the rest of the Western Conference. Do we believe in the Thunder? What are the other teams in the West we have faith in? Has Russell Westbrook been a top-12 player in the league this season? Then, we move on and talk about Anthony Davis, whose situation in New Orleans is quickly becoming untenable …