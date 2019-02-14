USA Today Sports

The impact of the James Harden stepback and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 14 03:36 AM
Ryan Magdziarz and Zak Noble sat down with Kansas Jayhawks legend Thomas Robinson, and also discussed what would happen if all eras of the NBA played at the same time in 2019. What would this league look like?? :25- Bill Russell would get bodied …
February 14 02:00 AM
Rachel Nichols, host of ESPN’s The Jump, joins Howard to talk about the televised All Star draft, LeBron’s “tampering”, an All NBA award, what winning MVP really means, the Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis, Kevin Durant, free agency, supermax contracts, and her recent, hilarious sit-down with Kobe Bryant and Tracy McGrady. via Knit…
February 14 12:39 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

After fending off the Philadelphia 76ers late comeback attempt last night in Philadelphia, the Celtics are back home to take on the Detroit Pistons. Without Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier, the point guard situation will be interesting, but the C’s will have to pull together in preparation for another Eastern Conference foe …

February 14 12:38 AM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Kelly Crull break down the Bulls at the all-star break …
February 13 11:44 PM
Live from the team bus on the way to the airport, Chris is joined by Kara Lawson after the Wizards loss in Toronto 129-120, as they go over what the team needs to do after the All Star Break. Plus, a little college hoops talk on who can cut the nets down.
February 13 09:09 PM
Marcus Thompson of The Athletic stops by to discuss, who else? KD.
February 13 04:03 PM
Rachel Nichols, Amin Elhassan, and Tracy McGrady discuss the Lakers loss in Atlanta, if Luke Walton is on the hot seat, and more.
February 13 03:48 PM
Draymond Green has long been a defensive savant, with his ability to effectively guard all five positions. After struggling with injuries last season, Green is back in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Following Tuesday’s 115-108 win…

Tim MacMahon – via espn.com

February 13 02:40 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon about the Rockets’ progress (3:04), the MVP race (10:17), Paul George’s contributions for the Thunder (26:52), Giannis (36:44) and much more.
February 13 01:58 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk the Lakers playoffs hopes, the latest Steelers trade request, Tiger High and we answer all of your Women Crush Wednesday tweets and VM’s!!!
February 13 01:03 PM
Welcome to the 45th episode of Pull Up. This week, CJ and Jordan assess the trade deadline, now that the dust has settled. Who got better? Why didn’t the Pelicans trade AD? Is it hard to go to practice after knowing that your current team tried really hard to trade you, but couldn’t?Also, the guys talk through this year’s MVP race, Bradley Beal’s non-travel, and MJ’s reaction to milestones by James Harden and Russell Westbrook …
February 13 11:54 AM
Ric has a lot to say on the greater trends of NBA officiating, including @OfficialNBARefs Twitter account defense of Bradley Beal’s recent travel non-travel & former official Monty McCutchen taking down their explanation (1:49). Also, the greater impact of allowing the James Harden step-back to be legalized (14:49). Plus, Ric still sees big def ……
February 13 10:15 AM
In this episode, I talk to Dieter Kurtenbach about some NBA topics heading into the All-Star break. First, we talk about the Thunder, which leads into a conversation about the rest of the Western Conference. Do we believe in the Thunder? What are the other teams in the West we have faith in? Has Russell Westbrook been a top-12 player in the league this season?  Then, we move on and talk about Anthony Davis, whose situation in New Orleans is quickly becoming untenable …

