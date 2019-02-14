The impact of the James Harden stepback and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Rachel Nichols on the All Star draft, LeBron’s “tampering,” Kevin Durant in NYC, and the Kobe & T-Mac Connection – via bleacherreport.com
POSTGAME: CELTICS vs. Pistons | Feb. 13 | Jayson Tatum | Blake Griffin from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 7:30 p.m. TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
After fending off the Philadelphia 76ers late comeback attempt last night in Philadelphia, the Celtics are back home to take on the Detroit Pistons. Without Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier, the point guard situation will be interesting, but the C’s will have to pull together in preparation for another Eastern Conference foe …