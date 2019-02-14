Trending stories: Luke Walton's Lakers coaching job is safe and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
From a Church in Philadelphia, Sports Reference Informs the World – via nytimes.com
February 13 02:07 PM
A network of sports data websites began when a Ph.D. candidate needed a distraction. Last year those sites generated a billion page views.
Wizards’ Bobby Portis on trade: ‘My heart dropped, my stomach dropped’ – via hoopshype.com
February 13 01:12 PM
Bobby Portis opens up about the trade that blindsided him, his time with the Chicago Bulls, his future with the Washington Wizards and more.
Luke Walton’s Lakers coaching job is safe in wake of loss to Hawks – via latimes.com
February 13 03:27 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers have had no internal discussions about coach Luke Walton’s future with the team following Tuesday’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
KUSHNER: Time for Pelicans to stand up for their fans – via theadvocate.com
February 13 08:21 AM
This is not integrity.