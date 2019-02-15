Does LeBron James weigh career-high 280 pounds? NBA trainer doubts it

As the Los Angeles Lakers head into the All-Star break, some are worried that superstar LeBron James has put on significant weight.

James, who is listed at 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, may have added size while he was sidelined with his groin injury from December 27 until January 29. It is not unusual for a player to struggle with their weight while recovering, but this would be fairly unprecedented for the three-time NBA champion.

While all of the analysts on the Hoop Collective podcast said that James looks bigger than they have ever seen him, Brian Windhorst gave precise details when discussing the superstar’s unique size (via ESPN):

“He got injured midway through the season. He couldn’t do his normal workouts. Normally, he is able to build into great shape… He’s just off. The word on the street is that LeBron is 280 right now… I mean, he carries it well.”

NBA trainer Travelle Gaines, who has worked with several top players around the league including Jimmy Butler, told HoopsHype that James looks like he weighs closer to 260 pounds.

“LeBron has the best sports performance around him,” said Gaines. “He is always going to be in the top shape.”

Regardless, this would not be the first time that some have questioned his weight. For comparison, the common belief is that James weighed between 275 and 280 pounds during his final few seasons with the Miami Heat.

But then in August 2014, Windhorst reported that the four-time NBA MVP had cut out carbs to slim down before the 2014-15 season. He had previously cut out everything except for meat, fish, vegetables and fruit for 67 days to drop approximately 30 pounds.

Duke freshman Zion Williamson is currently listed at 285 pounds, which would be the second-heaviest player in the league (behind only 7-foot-3 Boban Majranovic, who is listed at 291 pounds).