NBA podcasts du jour: On Lakers' pressures, tampering, tanking and more

February 14 09:20 PM

On this week’s episode of the Weekly Run, Andy Larsen and Eric Walden break down three topics of the All-Star break Jazz. First, we look at why deals didn’t get done, and how hard it is to make deals in the NBA with various franchises. Then, we play who wins the Jazz version of All-Star Saturday? You know who would win the dunk contest, but who is the worst dunker? Then, we look at the remaining 25 games and what we expect from the Jazz.