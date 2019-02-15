NBA podcasts du jour: On Lakers' pressures, tampering, tanking and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Early Returns on the Eastern Conference Arms Race, Plus Pelicans Talk With Arcade Fire’s Win Butler | The Corner 3 (Ep. 387) – via theringer.com
February 15 06:48 AM
We run down the list of the five Eastern Conference contenders that made deadline additions and where they’ll stand in relation to each other come playoff time (1:00). Then, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler joins the show for a second time to discuss the awkward Anthony Davis situation and the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game (37:52).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Jonathan Tjarks, Danny Chau
Guest: Win Butler
02.15.2018: The Bucks are the best team in the NBA at the all-star break; is there anything to even nitpick?
February 15 06:00 AM
Bucks beat reporter Matt Velazquez joins host JR Radcliffe to discuss the best team in the NBA at the all-star break. What would make Indiana a challenge in the playoffs? Could the Bucks endure a short-term injury to Giannis? When will we finally see Nikola Mirotic suit up for his new team? The guys also discuss Giannis’s intriguing television preferences and what they’re looking forward to this weekend during the all-star showcase …
How The East Was Won – via bballbreakdown.com
February 15 03:30 AM
The top teams in the Eastern Conference, save for the Boston Celtics, all made trades to bolster their rosters. Coach Nick and Jared Weiss go through them to analyze who improved the most and what the seedings for the playoffs should look like 25 games from now.
LOCKED ON LAKERS — 2/15/19 — First-half NBA Season in Review; All-Star Weekend Preview from Locked on NBA
February 15 01:08 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Adam starts the show by laughing at Anthony for the first half of the Lakers’ season. They discuss other stories from around the NBA heading into the All-Star Weekend. Then, they both preview and celebrate the what should be a really fun weekend. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free …
February 14 09:20 PM
On this week’s episode of the Weekly Run, Andy Larsen and Eric Walden break down three topics of the All-Star break Jazz. First, we look at why deals didn’t get done, and how hard it is to make deals in the NBA with various franchises. Then, we play who wins the Jazz version of All-Star Saturday? You know who would win the dunk contest, but who is the worst dunker? Then, we look at the remaining 25 games and what we expect from the Jazz.
February 14 06:01 PM
1:00 – Celtics enter the All-Star break with back-to-back wins and 4th in the East. Is this team starting to move in the right direction?
3:55 – Before beating 76ers and the Pistons, Celtics lost to the Lakers and the Clippers. Was the Clippers loss the worst loss of the Brad Stevens era?
7:35 – Marcus Morris called out the Celtics after the loss to the Clippers …
A Ringer NBA Investigation: Who’s to Blame for the Lakers Tailspin? | Group Chat (Ep. 386) – via theringer.com
February 14 04:49 PM
We parse last night’s news through the lens of some unnecessarily hot takes—Luka is the next LeBron, Jake Layman is first-team All-NBA, Buddy Hield is better than Jamal Murray, and more (2:00). Then, we steal a bit from Chris Ryan and Jason Concepcion and do our own ‘True Detective’ investigation: Who is to blame for ‘The Flat Lakers’ (28:55)?
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Paolo Uggetti, Haley O’Shaughnessy
February 14 04:16 PM
Rachel Nichols is joined by Scottie Pippen, Stephen Jackson, Thibs, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Rasheed Wallace, Amin Elhassan, and Khris Middleton in Charlotte.
February 14 04:00 PM
Chris chats with Trevor Ariza on topics that include being in Washington for a 2nd time, coming into the league as a 2nd rounder , winning a NBA Championship with his hometown team, and more.
February 14 03:47 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk the resurgent Brooklyn Nets, The Kyrie Irving effect in Boston, Lakers post All-Star break game plan, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
Post-deadline updates on the Lakers, Celtics, Hawks, Raptors, Blazers; How to deal w/ tampering & tanking in the NBA
February 14 03:13 PM
First, Ric & Ryan discuss the ups and downs of attending NBA All Star Weekend (1:35). Then the guys talk post- trade deadline updates on: the cratering Lakers and if they can find reinforcements on the buyout market (7:28). The Celtics have also been sputtering but Ric is still confident in them (11:37). The Hawks and “Ice Trae” Young (13:15). ……
Dan Devine – via espn.com
February 14 01:05 PM
Zach talks to Dan Devine of The Ringer about the top (3:03) and bottom (29:55) of the Eastern Conference, crazy Lottery fantasies (41:00) and much more.
February 14 12:33 PM
Georges Niang is a forward for the Utah Jazz. Twitter: @GeorgesNiang20 @GoodmanHoops 2:52 The recruiting process, committing to Iowa State, and when you knew you were good enough to make the NBA 11:54 The NBA lifestyle 15:55 What’s your pickup line now that you’re in the NBA 17:50 Playing for Quin Snyder 20:32 What’s your take on Fred Hoiberg’s ……
All-Star Preview with Cassidy Hubbarth – via NBA.com
February 14 09:00 AM
ESPN host and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth joins Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann to help set the stage for All-Star 2019 in Charlotte. They preview all of this weekend’s action and discuss which players they want to see win during All-Star Saturday Night. via Knit
