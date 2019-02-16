NBA podcasts du jour: Dell Demps, Zion Williamson and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Earl “The Pearl” Monroe on Being a Star in New York, the Knicks’ Offseason Hopes, How the NBA has Evolved, James Harden’s Streak (Ep. 130) – via HoopsHype.com
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on His Legacy, How His Trade Request to the Lakers Compares to Anthony Davis’, His Off-Court Endeavors, Today’s NBA Stars (Ep. 129) – via HoopsHype.com
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. They discuss his amazing career, off-court endeavors (such as writing, acting and serving as a US Global Cultural Ambassador), his thoughts on today’s NBA, Anthony Davis’ trade request, how today’s players view the game’s legends and how basketball has evolved.
Best Of The Trade Deadline and All-Star Weekend (Ricky Rewind) – via rightstorickysanchez.com
2/21/14 – The very first Ricky trade deadline. They traded Evan Turner!
2/15/15 – The famous Paul Millap story. Ricky legend.
2/19/15 – The MCW trade deadline.
2/15/16 – The final Hinkie deadline, where Jerry Colangelo talks trash about Hinkie.
2/4/17 – Jahlil Okafor trade rumors.
