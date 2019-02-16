NBA podcasts du jour: Dell Demps, Zion Williamson and more

February 15 09:02 PM

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. They discuss his amazing career, off-court endeavors (such as writing, acting and serving as a US Global Cultural Ambassador), his thoughts on today’s NBA, Anthony Davis’ trade request, how today’s players view the game’s legends and how basketball has evolved.

