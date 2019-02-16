USA Today Sports

NBA podcasts du jour: Dell Demps, Zion Williamson and more

February 16, 2019

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 15 11:34 PM
The Friday Mailbag: Zach Harper, BIG Wos, Eden Liu, Nitzan Bluvstein, Anthony Mayes, Sarah, Matt Ruffin, Dan The Man, ASAP Ferz and Mama Hoye.  Produced by: Jade Hoye   Support us on http://www.patreon.com/countthedings Find us:…
February 15 09:49 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Earl “The Pearl” Monroe, who discussed starring in New York, the Knicks’ pursuit of stars like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Zion Williamson, how the NBA has evolved and much more.
February 15 09:02 PM

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. They discuss his amazing career, off-court endeavors (such as writing, acting and serving as a US Global Cultural Ambassador), his thoughts on today’s NBA, Anthony Davis’ trade request, how today’s players view the game’s legends and how basketball has evolved.

Make sure to check out the [Kareem Abdul-Jabbar collection at GoldinAuctions.com](https://goldinauctions

February 15 08:18 PM
In this episode, Sam and Cole chat about Dell Demps being fired by the New Orleans Pelicans, and why the time was right. The Demps era will be known for its missed opportunities as much as anything else.  Then, they talk about what they’re most looking forward to on All-Star weekend.  Next, we discuss this question: is Zion Williamson the No. 1 asset in the NBA if he was thrown into a NBA 2k Fantasy Draft style setting? I discuss why I don’t think he is …
February 15 05:21 PM
Since the Ricky is off this weekend, we figured we’d give you some of our best trade deadline and All-Star weekend material through the years.
2/21/14 – The very first Ricky trade deadline. They traded Evan Turner!
2/15/15 – The famous Paul Millap story. Ricky legend.
2/19/15 – The MCW trade deadline.
2/15/16 – The final Hinkie deadline, where Jerry Colangelo talks trash about Hinkie.
2/4/17 – Jahlil Okafor trade rumors.
February 15 04:48 PM
Rachel Nichols, Woj, Stephen Jackson, Rasheed Wallace and Scottie Pippen discuss the Pelicans’ firing of Dell Demps. Also, Ben Simmons and Sue Bird stop by. Plus, an interview with Luka Doncic.
February 15 04:25 PM
A special Edition of Miami Heat Beat. We have Ethan Skolnick with Nekias Duncan and Leif live at All-Star weekend in Charlotte
February 15 04:10 PM
Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic Philadelphia check in on where the 37-21 Philadelphia 76ers stand at the All-Star break. How are the new pieces fitting, how much concern do you have over the Celtics, and more.
February 15 03:57 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk AD’s latest injury concern, LeBron’s NON recruiting trip, custom du-rags and of course we answer more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
February 15 02:24 PM
Ric & Ryan are in Charlotte for NBA All-Star Weekend and they’ve got a ton of NBA to discuss. It’s a recruiting trip for LeBron & the pressure is on the Lakers to improve their roster (4:32). Paul George is on an MVP tear and Russell Westbrook has changed his game to accommodate (8:31). How all the trade deadline drama will affect the players i ……
February 15 08:46 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver are live from NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte. They begin with talk about Nike hacking shoelaces, Zion Williamson, and Charles Barkley’s thoughts on the Anthony Davis saga. Then (16:00): the shadow cast by the Hamptons Five, whether games still matter, and what the NBA might look like a year from now …

February 15 08:43 AM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Dave McMenamin, Nick Friedell and Tim Bontemps chat about the faltering Lakers (1:15), reevaluate the Porzingis trade (24:05), LeBron seeing Zion Williamson in action (9:55), how good the 76ersÃ¢’a�¢ new starting lineup is (44:35) and more.

