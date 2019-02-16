Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auctioning off four of his five Lakers championship rings – via latimes.com February 15 11:37 PM Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is auctioning off four of his five Lakers championship rings among a collection of hundreds of personal memorabilia to fund his foundation. Shares

Zion Williamson the talk of NBA All-Star Weekend – via newsday.com February 15 06:21 PM Knicks' Kevin Knox, competing in Friday night's Rising Stars game, says of Duke star, "I think he's going to be really great."

Nikola Vucevic making the All-Star Game is a family… – via theathletic.com February 15 05:04 PM When the Magic center plays among the NBA's best Sunday, his family, friends, teammates and franchise will be beaming with pride.