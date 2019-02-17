NBA podcasts du jour: Sam Perkins, Dave Cowens and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 17 03:30 AM
Sean Deveney is a Senior NBA Writer for Sporting News. Twitter: @SeanDeveney 8:52 Is Morris trying to take a leadership role? 14:00 Brad and Danny deserve some of the blame 22:25 Hayward is showing REAL progress 27:31 Celtics are not better without Kyrie 29:51 How much damage has Rich Paul done? Available for download on iTunes and Stitcher on ……
All-Star Saturday Night – via espn.com
February 16 11:56 PM
Brian Windhorst and Andrew Han trek to Charlotte for All-Star weekend, interviewing players participating in the festivities and keeping record of their discussions leading up to All-Star Saturday night.
Sam Perkins on His NBA Career, How Life is Different as a Laker, Today’s NBA Stars, the Lakers’ Pursuit of Star Free Agents and More (Ep. 132) – via HoopsHype.com
February 16 04:38 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Sam Perkins as they discuss Perkins’ successful NBA career, his move from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, what it’s like being a Laker, LA’s pursuit of star free agents to put around LeBron James, how he’d fare in the modern NBA, his thoughts on today’s NBA stars, how today’s players view their predecessors and more.
February 16 04:38 PM
Chris is joined by NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes & Jerry Brown for the latest at the NBA All Star game from a Charlotte area Bojangles and they give their All Star weekend predictions.
Dave Cowens on His Hall of Fame Career, His Stint as a Player/Coach, How the Game Has Evolved, Today’s NBA Stars, the Warriors’ Potential Dynasty and More (Ep. 131) – via HoopsHype.com
February 16 04:37 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Hall of Fame big man Dave Cowens as they discuss his dominant Boston Celtics teams, winning MVP but not being an All-NBA First Team selection, his stint as a player/coach for Boston, how the game has evolved, today’s NBA stars (and how they view their predecessors), how he’d fare in today’s NBA and more.