NBA podcasts du jour: Sam Perkins, Dave Cowens and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Hall of Fame big man Dave Cowens as they discuss his dominant Boston Celtics teams, winning MVP but not being an All-NBA First Team selection, his stint as a player/coach for Boston, how the game has evolved, today’s NBA stars (and how they view their predecessors), how he’d fare in today’s NBA and more.