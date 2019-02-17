Trending stories: Anthony Davis opens up trade list and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Rodions Kurucs on how his play style differs from Kristaps Porzingis – via nypost.com
February 16 01:47 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nets rookie forward Rodions Kurucs was to have dinner with Kristaps Porzingis later this season. Then his fellow Latvian got traded. Then the Knicks canceled their “Latvian …
Nets’ Joe Harris takes 3-point crown from Stephen Curry – via nypost.com
February 16 10:15 PM
CHARLOTTE – Another boon for the best basketball team in New York. In a stunner, Brooklyn sharpshooter Joe Harris outdueled Stephen Curry in the final round to become the first Net to ever win Satu…
Anthony Davis confirms that he’s willing to be a Knick – via newsday.com
February 16 01:30 PM
Anthony Davis confirmed at All-Star media day Saturday that the Knicks are on his list of preferred destinations, joining the Clippers, the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis then also then added a fifth team to the list by disputing a report that he didn’t want to play for the Celtics long term.
Pels’ Davis opens up trade list, including Celtics – via espn.com
February 16 01:58 PM
A candid Anthony Davis touched on a number of topics at All-Star Game media day, including the possibility of playing for the Celtics, why he would be interested in playing for the Knicks and why he asked for a trade out of New Orleans in the first place.