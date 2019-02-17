Trending stories: Anthony Davis opens up trade list and more

Rodions Kurucs on how his play style differs from Kristaps Porzingis – via nypost.com February 16 01:47 PM CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nets rookie forward Rodions Kurucs was to have dinner with Kristaps Porzingis later this season. Then his fellow Latvian got traded. Then the Knicks canceled their “Latvian … Shares

Nets' Joe Harris takes 3-point crown from Stephen Curry – via nypost.com February 16 10:15 PM CHARLOTTE – Another boon for the best basketball team in New York. In a stunner, Brooklyn sharpshooter Joe Harris outdueled Stephen Curry in the final round to become the first Net to ever win Satu…

Anthony Davis confirms that he's willing to be a Knick – via newsday.com February 16 01:30 PM Anthony Davis confirmed at All-Star media day Saturday that the Knicks are on his list of preferred destinations, joining the Clippers, the Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis then also then added a fifth team to the list by disputing a report that he didn't want to play for the Celtics long term.