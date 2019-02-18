NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 18 07:10 AM
The ‘Winging It’ crew is joined by actor and comedian Gary Owen to discuss how he and Vince became friends (08:07), following a player rather than a team (23:30), and his “Welcome to the League” moment as a comedian (33:30).
2nd Annual All-Star Weekend Wrap-Up with Michael Lee – via bleacherreport.com
February 18 04:30 AM
Michael Lee, Senior NBA Writer for The Athletic, returns for the Second Annual Full 48 All-Star Weekend Wrap-Up! Howard and Michael break down what made this year’s All-Star game different, why the 3-point contest won the weekend, the lack of audience enthusiasm, the “dud” of a dunk contest, and Kevin Durant as All-Star MVP and his all-time ran ……
February 18 12:00 AM
While down in Charlotte, Chris catches-up with former longtime Wizard Brendan Haywood for an all encompassing conversation that includes his dust-up in the playoffs with LeBron (6:42), behind the scenes in Chicago prior to Gilbert Arenas’ famous playoff buzzer beater (13:36), being teammates with Michael Jordan (22:06), and his scouting report on Zion Williamson (29:27).
Atlanta GM Travis Schlenk – via espn.com
February 17 11:13 AM
Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk joins The Woj Pod to discuss the franchise’s rebuild, the Trae Young/Luka Doncic trade, his years with the Warriors dynasty, working in the Heat video room for Pat Riley, growing up in rural Kansas and much more.
