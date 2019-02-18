NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

February 18 12:00 AM

While down in Charlotte, Chris catches-up with former longtime Wizard Brendan Haywood for an all encompassing conversation that includes his dust-up in the playoffs with LeBron (6:42), behind the scenes in Chicago prior to Gilbert Arenas’ famous playoff buzzer beater (13:36), being teammates with Michael Jordan (22:06), and his scouting report on Zion Williamson (29:27).