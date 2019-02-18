Take a look at the sneakers NBA players wore at the All-Star Weekend

86 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | February 18, 2019
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: A detailed shot of shoes worn by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and Team Giannis are seen before taking on Team LeBron during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: A detail view of Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Team Giannis shoes during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: A detail view of LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers and Team LeBron shoes during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: A detailed view of shoes worn by James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets and Team LeBron are seen before taking on Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: A detail view of Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Team Giannis shoes during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: A detail view of Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Team Giannis shoes during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: A detail view of Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Team Giannis shoes during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 16: A detailed view of Hamidou Diallo #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoes during the AT&T Slam Dunk as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: A detail view of Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and Team LeBron shoes during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
<p>CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: The sneakers of Nikola Vucevic #9 of Team Giannis are seen before the game against Team LeBron during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)</p> <p> </p>
All-Star, Featured, Sneakers, Top, Gallery
Gallery, All-Star, Featured, Sneakers, Top
