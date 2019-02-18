Trending stories: D'Angelo Russell, Zion Williamson and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

February 17 02:23 PM
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s crazy how the paths have turned out with D’Angelo Russell and Kristaps Porzingis. You can now make the argument that in 2015, the Knicks could have been better off if t…

February 17 01:37 PM
The Duke superstar, expected to be the top pick in the 2019 draft, would make next year’s event in Chicago a must-see event.

February 16 07:13 PM
“It’s almost like NBA players want to be rappers and rappers want to be NBA players,” said the Wizards’ Bradley Beal.

