Top free agents available who have been on an NBA roster this season

Now that the 2019 All-Star Break is coming to a close, we are examining the top players who may land with an NBA team in the coming weeks.

Some of these players have reportedly received interest from teams in the hunt for a championship and could make an impact in the postseason. While there are some big names on the market, other role players may be able to step in and contribute in a smaller way.

Several players were not included because they are either injured (Milos Teodosic, Alex Abrines, Omer Asik) or playing overseas (Michael Beasley, James Nunnally, Lorenzo Brown).

Players who are currently in the G League or Chinese Basketball Association who could eventually sign an NBA deal will be included in a different article. Below are individuals who can make headlines soon by signing to a roster.

Omri Casspi , Forward

I'm boycotting the NBA until Omri Casspi is signed — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 15, 2019

The 30-year-old Omri Casspi required surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee three weeks ago. The operation is expected to have a six-week recovery process. When healthy, the Israeli-born sharpshooter is considered one of the more lethal three-point scorers in the NBA. He will likely have a spot on a contending team due to his shooting ability if his injury heals in time for a playoff run.

Marcin Gortat , Big

Add Marcin Gortat to the list of potential buyout options for the Warriors https://t.co/bYUoujhlN8 — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) February 7, 2019

After starting in 43 of his 47 appearances for the L.A. Clippers, Gortat was let go by the team as they ushered in a youth movement. He is reportedly interested in joining the Golden State Warriors, though the two-time defending champions were expected to wait and see which other bigs will become available before March 1. According to Cleaning the Glass, Gortat ranks in the 90th percentile on defensive rebound opportunities this season.

Greg Monroe , Big

Greg Monroe has now played 17 meaningful minutes in a month, with very scant 'garbage time' in between to keep sharp. He barely saw the floor in exhibition play. In those 17 minutes he's now 7/9 for 14pts with 7 rebounds. Guys who can produce out of thin air absolutely amaze me. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 15, 2018

The 28-year-old center averaged a career-low 12.1 minutes per game for the Toronto Raptors before they moved on from the former No. 7 overall pick. If he is healthy, he can still be a decent option for a contender requiring depth in their frontcourt. But he was suffering from back spasms that limited his time while on the Raptors. Do not be surprised if a team needing a serviceable big picks him up for some limited minutes down the stretch.

Carmelo Anthony , Forward

Carmelo Anthony is averaging 1.41 points per possession when posting up so far this season. That ranks the BEST among all players in the NBA. But Mike D'Antoni is reluctant to use him on this play type. A new home could be helpful. More details: https://t.co/QCZRKMw1Y6 #Rockets pic.twitter.com/pySg5Z5Ihn — Bryan Kalbrosky (@BryanKalbrosky) November 11, 2018

Earlier this season, we wrote about why Carmelo Anthony is still a useful player if he is utilized as a post-up threat rather than as a spot-up shooter. The L.A. Lakers are reportedly interested in signing the 10-time All-Star with the roster spot they recently opened up after trading away Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley. However, it’s unclear how he would adapt to a lesser role on their roster considering he plays the same position as LeBron James, Brandon Ingram and even Kyle Kuzma.

Quincy Acy , Big

Quincy Acy out here at morning shoot around looking good from long range. He told us he has been working out three times a day in Dallas before receiving the phone call that the Phoenix Suns have signed him @QuincyAcy @BrightSideSun pic.twitter.com/9pMr0U4VVg — Ashley Nevel (@AshleyNevel) January 8, 2019

During the 2015-16 season with the Sacramento Kings, Quincy Acy was one of the best finishers at the rim among all players at his position. His accuracy ranked Top 15 (minimum: 100 attempts) in the restricted area that season. He then showed some impressive shooting from downtown the following year for the Brooklyn Nets, hitting 26-of-57 (46.0 percent) attempts on non-corner threes in 31 appearances. Acy was less efficient for the Nets last season and then barely got playing time for the Phoenix Suns when they brought him in for a trial run this season. Still, he could provide some value as a floor spacer if his long-range shooting wasn’t a fluke.

Zach Randolph , Big

Zach Randolph appears headed for what will be a sizable buyout market after Sacramento dealt him to Dallas in the Harrison Barnes deal. The Mavericks, I’m told, won’t necessitate that Randolph reports — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

Zach Randolph has not played organized basketball this season. The Kings favored a younger roster and he was not in the Dallas Mavericks’ plans when he was included in a deal that landed them former NBA champion Harrison Barnes. Despite being 37 years old, Randolph was able to play 25.1 minutes per game last year. His defensive rebounding rate has ranked in the 75th percentile or better during all but two of his 17 years in the league, per Cleaning the Glass. He can also be also a respected presence for a younger squad.

Michael Carter-Williams , Guard

Great defense by Michael Carter Williams!! pic.twitter.com/OJZTSZJJ5E — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) January 5, 2017

The 2014 Rookie of the Year failed to find much of a role for the Houston Rockets, who played him just 9.1 minutes per game over the course of nine contests. As a defensive presence, the 27-year-old former lottery pick has been solid in recent years due to his height and length. According to Cleaning the Glass, his block percentage has ranked in the 88th percentile or better when looking at all combo guards during each of his seasons in the league. Last season, his steal percentage ranked in the 96th percentile among players at his position.

Nick Young , Wing

Report: Rockets express interest in free agent Nick Young https://t.co/TuL2XSpOT8 — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) July 11, 2018

During his final season with the Lakers, Nick Young was actually one of the most efficient players in the league. Among all players who finished at least 700 possessions on offense, only eight averaged more points per possession than Young. His role was not concrete with the Golden State Warriors during their championship run last season and he was signed to a non-guaranteed deal with the Denver Nuggets earlier this year. But he has shown he is more than capable of productively spotting up and shooting off screens and handoffs. The 33-year-old has performed well in a transition offense, too.

Eric Moreland , Big

As teams await eventual free agent decisions from bigs such as Enes Kanter, Marcin Gortat, etc., Eric Moreland is a name who is on the radar for teams as a backup option. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 11, 2019

The 6-foot-10 big man appeared in just one game for the Phoenix Suns this year, but he was able to play well during his time with the Detroit Pistons last season. According to Cleaning the Glass, his defensive rebound percentage ranked in the 83rd percentile among players at his position. Moreland also had a block percentage and steal percentage that ranked above the 90th percentile. The big ranked Top 15 overall in ESPN’s Real Defensive Plus-Minus ratings last year.

Honorable Mentions

Ben McLemore, Wing — The former No. 7 overall pick was 13-for-25 (52.0 percent) from three-point range earlier this season. He was especially effective in a transition offense.

Ron Baker, Guard — During the 2017-18 season, his steal percentage ranked in the 98th percentile among all combo guards. He was also an above-average spot-up shooter.

Tyler Ulis, Guard — As a rookie in 2016-17, the former Kentucky guard was one of the 10 most accurate shooters (minimum: 125 attempts) on looks from between four-and-14 feet of the basket. His short midrange game could be useful off the bench.

Also Available

Gary Payton II, Guard

Malachi Richardson, Forward

Ike Anigbogu, Big

Daniel Hamilton, Wing

Zhou Qi, Big

Andrew Harrison, Guard

Cameron Payne, Guard

Tyler Davis, Big

Demetrius Jackson, Guard

Kobi Simmons, Guard

