KD-Kyrie speculation and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

February 20 07:33 AM

Keith Pompey and special guest T. Will say the 76ers’ finals-or-bust hype following the trade-deadline acquisitions might be a tab bit premature in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. They also say that talk about Brett Brown sandbagging the remainder of the season while evaluating reserves is foolish banter. And they talk about the chances of all five starters returning next season.

