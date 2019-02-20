KD-Kyrie speculation and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

USA Today Sports

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 20 07:33 AM

Keith Pompey and special guest T. Will say the 76ers’ finals-or-bust hype following the trade-deadline acquisitions might be a tab bit premature in the latest Locked on Sixers podcast. They also say that talk about Brett Brown sandbagging the remainder of the season while evaluating reserves is foolish banter. And they talk about the chances of all five starters returning next season.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone …

February 20 05:00 AM
Hear Chris talk to Bradley Beal moments after he played in the All Star Game, including his recruiting efforts for other big names to Washington. Then Michael Lee of Yahoo comes on to talk not only Wizards but also the main happenings around the league including what’s next for Anthony Davis (10:51). Finally, Chris chats with NBA TV’s Dennis Scott and if he thinks Washington can make the playoffs (18:38).
February 20 02:52 AM
A post-All-Star prediction on how the summer of 2019 will pan out.
February 20 01:08 AM
John Karalis & Jake Madison discuss the commissioner's comments about big v. small markets and the NBA's Africa league. Plus, Tim Donaghy is back in the news and reported concerns about LeBron's health
February 20 01:05 AM
In this special edition of The Heat Beat Podcast, we welcome Michael Biamonte of the Miami Heat (PA Announcer) as our special guest to join Giancarlo Navas, Brass Jazz, Greg “Leif” Sylvander, and Brian Goins in discussions that include:• Biamonte
February 19 11:54 PM
Deuce and Mo return with Morgan talking about starring in a commercial (00:30), her experience hanging out with Steph Curry in Charlotte (2:40), they looked back at All-Star weekend and Deuce explains how to REALLY fix the dunk contest (7:35), how the Anthony Davis situation plays out and if his reputation has taken a hit (13:40), the Kings crazy tough schedule and what they have to do over that stretch (21:10), Sports Illustrated’s piece on the Kings (23:30) …
February 19 07:02 PM
Brian and Mike break down the aftermath of a busy All-Star weekend in Charlotte, how the latest Anthony Davis comments may impact the Celtics’ pursuit of him this summer, the relationship between Kyrie/Durant/AD and a look ahead to the second half of the Celtics season.
February 19 06:50 PM
Basketball Buds: BIG Wos, Tom Haberstroh, Dave DuFour, Ethan Strauss and Zaxh Harper.  Produced by: Jade Hoye   Rundown:  Cardi B eating  Zach vs Magic fans Do we like players picking the ASG teams? Giannis to the Warriors! Making…
February 19 06:02 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk James Harden’s troubles, Lakers LeBron injury concerns, NBA All-Star buddies, Diamond weed, plus more of your Twitter and VM questions!!!
February 19 04:32 PM
Rachel Nichols sits down with James Harden to talk scoring streak and the MVP race. Also, Tracy McGrady and Byron Scott join the show to talk Lakers and more.
February 19 04:17 PM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by recapping All-Star Weekend 48 hours later. Topics include: Charlotte as a host city, whether Giannis was robbed of MVP, whether Steph Curry should be recruiting another superstar, and Kevin Durant assuming the throne in the most Kevin Durant way possible. Then (30:00): Anthony Davis needs some PR advice after a weekend of questionable choices …
February 19 03:59 PM
Our hosts had an eventful time in Charlotte over All-Star Weekend, and they’re here to share some notable highlights.
Hosts: Chris Vernon, Kevin O’Connor
February 19 03:48 PM
On this week’s episode, we wrap up an underwhelming All-Star Weekend, take stock of the Anthony Davis mess, look ahead to some storylines we’ll be watching down the stretch, and talk to former Cavs general manager David Griffin about his role on the forthcoming reality TV show ‘GM School’
February 19 02:33 PM
Will Blackmon tells us all about his experience being recruiting to play college football and why he ultimately picked Boston College (12:33). But first, if you could be a star in any professional sport which sport would you pick? (2:26). The guys discuss Antonio Brown vs Odell Beckham Jr (21:17). And Kyler Murray and his recent comments about ……

