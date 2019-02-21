Kyrie Irving on free agency rumors and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
February 21 02:30 AM
With 25 games left to go, Golden State should work on defense and keep an eye on DeMarcus Cousins.
NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – via bleacherreport.com
February 21 02:00 AM
NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remembers a couple of his favorite All-Star Game moments, has some thoughts on athlete activism and NBA age limits, explains why there’s really no GOAT debate when it comes to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and thinks James Harden gets a bad rap! Kareem breaks down the comparison between his former teammate Osca ……
February 21 12:30 AM
On this edition of the Bulls Talk podcast, Mark Schanowski is joined by The Athletic Bulls beat writer Darnell Mayberry …
Basketball Insiders Podcast: Checking In On Clippers & Lakers, East Arms Race, Warriors’ Challengers – via basketballinsiders.com
February 20 10:25 PM
Basketball Insiders Deputy Editor Jesse Blancarte and Writer James Blancarte evaluate the L.A. teams after the trade deadline, break down the Eastern Conference contenders, and look for the Warriors’ biggest challengers.
February 20 06:29 PM
247Sports recruiting analyst, Brian Snow, returns to The Sidelines with Evan Daniels to discuss the latest movement in recruiting. Together they break down Keion Brooks’ play, whether or not Cole Anthony may be the best available prospect, plus Anthony Edwards’ impact on Georgia. Additionally, they discuss the top players in next year’s NBA Draft. Listen to the latest scoop with Evan!
February 20 04:56 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Duke vs UNC, Captain Zion, Manny gets his money, Cowboy pinball, plus we of course answer more of your Twitter and VM questions!!!
February 20 04:25 PM
Rachel Nichols chats with Kyrie Irving about the Celtics, free agency rumors, & that phone call with LeBron. Rachel, Tracy McGrady, & Kevin Arnovitz talk AD, Celtics, & more.
February 20 03:08 PM
Joining SI’s Chris Mannix this week is SI staff writer Rohan Nadkarni and Hornets All-Star guard Kemba Walker. Mannix and Nadkarni talk everything All-Star weekend, from Anthony Davis’s comments about his future to how to make the event better. Plu
February 20 02:30 PM
On this week’s episode of the Weekly Run, Eric Walden and Andy Larsen talk about what’s going on with the Jazz during the All-Star break. What was All-Star weekend like from Donovan Mitchell’s POV, as well as Andy’s? And we talk about the positive influence Joe Ingles’ announcement of Jacob’s autism might have.
Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens on owning a small market team, keeping Giannis in MIL, the age of analytics in the NBA & more
February 20 02:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens joins Ric for a fascinating in-depth conversation on the Bucks and the state of the NBA. They discuss the nature of owning a small-market NBA team and how to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, as well as being a data-driven organization incorporating the right balance of analytics. Also, Wes discusses his h ……
The Irritating Beard – via espn.com
February 20 11:39 AM
Brian Windhorst, Jackie MacMullan and Tim MacMahon discuss the unintended consequences of the super max (3:28), a potential change in the Anthony Davis plan (7:14), the future of the Sixers (17:45), why other players are irritated with James Harden’s performance (21:10), why the MVP race has become ideological (35:40), and the budding Celtics-B ……
February 20 11:24 AM
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on Saunders and playoff chances, brought to you by TSR Injury Law (612-TSR-TIME) and Sotastick.com (use code YOUBETCHA for free shipping.)
