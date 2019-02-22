USA Today Sports

Zion Williamson talk and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

February 22, 2019

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 22 05:10 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. It was great to have basketball back and, as an extra treat, we got to see playoffs LeBron and playoffs Houston a little early. Adam and Anthony take you through a fun night of basketball, then look ahead at some of the best storylines of this sprint to the end of the regular season.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
February 22 04:23 AM
Jeremy Lin talks about his first impressions of Toronto, how he ended up in Kyle Lowry’s clothes, Vince Carter’s advice and why it’s important for athletes to create their own platforms. Danny reveals the surprise he had in store for the…

Kings as the 8th seed? – via theathletic.com

February 22 04:04 AM
The Warriors beat the Kings…barely…again. Sam Amick joins the podcast to discuss upstart Sacramento and the chances this could be a 1-8 matchup.
February 22 03:01 AM
Ric and Ryan discuss the Zion Williamson freak injury where he blew through his Nike shoe and hurt his knee (1:56). And was it a coincidence that the NBA just proposed lowering the draft age for players from 19 to 18? Also, the guys have a lot of thoughts on the ESPN re-investigation of the Tim Donaghy officiating scandal (20:45). Lastly, can N ……
February 22 01:23 AM
It’s another edition of Hoops with Eric Smith and Paul Jones! On this edition, the boys talk with OG Anunoby about his experience in the Rising Stars Challenge [1:50]; Danny Green shares his experience of competing in the 3-point contest [4:58]; our host comment on Zion Williamson’s injury [9:25]; DeMarcus Cousins shares his thoughts on the col ……
February 22 12:38 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. 8:00 pm Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

The all-star break is over and the Celtics get a big first test in the Milwaukee Bucks. Kyrie Irving’s back after more drama followed him to Charlotte involving his Kevin Durant conversations. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the East-leading Bucks that lead the entire NBA in point differential …

Alive With The Glory Of Boban – via rightstorickysanchez.com

February 21 10:49 PM
Boban made the Sixers return to basketball a little less painful without Joel Embiid. Spike and Mike discuss the Heat win, the Sixers time without Joel Embiid, Embiid’s knee issues and time off, expectations for the final 24 games, Jimmy Butler’s interview with Mark Wahlberg, the news on Zhaire Smith and Furkan Korkmaz, and a ruling on the possible unbanning of Kevin O’Connor.
February 21 07:29 PM
In this episode, I get with Doug Gottlieb from Fox Sports, where we chat about a lot of different topics centering around one all-encompassing force of takes, basketball, and fun: Zion Williamson. We talk about the should he sit the rest of the year take, the amateurism takes inherent to his situation, and whether the NCAA should upend the system. Doug and I disagree on a lot of this, which makes the talk fun …
February 21 06:14 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby welcome the legend Master P talking all things NBA, the pulse of New Orleans, Master P bio, I Got The Hook Up 2, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s
February 21 04:17 PM
Rachel Nichols interviews Giannis about the MVP race, his path to the NBA, & more. Rachel, Tracy McGrady, and Brian Windhorst discuss LeBron, Zion’s injury, & more.
February 21 03:54 PM
We react briefly to the news that top prospect Zion Williamson has a sprained knee (2:40) before diving deep on the recent Kyrie Irving interview with Rachel Nichols (8:40). Then, news breaks that Anthony Davis will not only be active in the Pelicans game Friday night, but also will be the next guest on LeBron James’s ‘The Shop’ on HBO (29:20).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Haley O’Shaughnessy, Paolo Uggetti
February 21 03:24 PM
Welcome to the Aron Baynes edition of Pull Up–number 46!On today’s show CJ and Jordan are joined by Vin Baker, and talk about…    – Zion’s injury and the case for paying college athletes.    – Vin’s job as an assistant coach in Milwaukee, and getting to work with Giannis on a daily basis.    – The stigma attached to big men who shot threes in the 90s   …and much more.Plus, Jordan recounts All-Star weekend and CJ spent some time in the Bahamas.PULL UP
February 21 12:26 PM
Ric has some items left to wrap up from the NBA All-Star break, including his thoughts on Adam Silver’s “State of the NBA” address, and particularly Adam’s clever wording of his comments on tampering (7:07). Then, Anthony Davis’ latest comments that he is open to being traded to all 29 teams (13:39). And some clarification on Kevin Durant’s rec ……
February 21 11:52 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Atheltic’s Sam Amick joins Locked on NBA host David Locke to talk about the players power and honoring a contract with Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard and more.  Who is the best team in the Eastern Conference? Locke thinks Boston should be on the odds on favorite and Sam thinks the Bucks what about Philly or Toronto …
February 21 10:53 AM
Rob Dauster is a college hoops writer for NBC Sports. Twitter: @GoodmanHoops @RobDauster 2:04 Pregame with Barack Obama 5:36 Duke without Zion Williamson 9:36 Will we see Zion in a Duke uniform again? 14:34 If you’re a GM, what injury stops you from drafting Zion? 16:27 How much does this open up the National Title race 19:07 Did this game chan ……

