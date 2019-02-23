Knicks insights and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

February 22 06:19 PM

On today’s show, Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver did not have an opportunity to watch games Thursday, so instead they talk UNC-Duke for a mini-episode that eventually became a full hour. First: the atmosphere at Cameron, parallels from their past experiences, and whether Duke fans actually like basketball. Then: USS Zion explodes a sneaker and the world thinks he should shut it down for the rest of the season. From there: The NBA is set to lower its age limit to 18 years old …