Knicks insights and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

February 22 11:13 PM
The Friday Mailbag: Zach Harper, BIG Wos, Eden Liu, Anthony Mayes, Jerome Cheng, Sarah the Pharmacist, Vic Jacobi, Rich Gunz and Mama Hoye. Produced by: Jade Hoye Sponsored by: GetRoman.com/b2b For the rest of the Mailbag Subscibe to the new…
February 22 10:27 PM
Wizards lose in Charlotte 123-110 despite a season high 46 point effort by Bradley Beal. Wes Hall and Travis Thomas look at the Wizards 1st game post All Star Break and what it means for the upcoming stretch.
February 22 06:19 PM
On today’s show, Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver did not have an opportunity to watch games Thursday, so instead they talk UNC-Duke for a mini-episode that eventually became a full hour. First: the atmosphere at Cameron, parallels from their past experiences, and whether Duke fans actually like basketball. Then: USS Zion explodes a sneaker and the world thinks he should shut it down for the rest of the season. From there: The NBA is set to lower its age limit to 18 years old …
February 22 06:01 PM
Jalen Rose and David Jacoby talk Lakers comeback, Bucks get defensive versus Celtics, Rockets upset, BOOGIE, NBA Draft age, plus more of your Twitter and VM’s!!!
The Playoff Musical Chairs in the Western Conference | The Corner 3 (Ep. 391) – via theringer.com
February 22 04:24 PM
We talk about the sustainability of the Lakers’ flipping the switch and what it means for Western Conference playoff contenders the Kings, Clippers, and Spurs (1:00). Then, we do a mini Draft Class in light of the news that Zion Williamson dodged a bullet with just a mild knee strain (33:00).
Hosts: Kevin O’Connor, Danny Chau, Jonathan Tjarks
February 22 04:15 PM
Rachel Nichols, Scottie Pippen and Brian Windhorst discuss a spicy night in the NBA, highlighted by James Harden and Chris Paul’s frustrations with referee Scott Foster. Plus, what are the Lakers’ playoff chances looking like?
February 22 03:58 PM
Kyle Draper, A. Sherrod Blakely and Chris Forsberg start off this week’s episode with a look back the the Celtics one-point loss in Milwaukee.
(3:30) We move the conversation (and much of the rest of the pod) to Kyrie Irving. Was Thursday’s rough night shooting the ball just rust? Could some of the drama off the court be hurting his play on the floor?
(10:20) Cedric Maxwell joins us to discuss whether he thinks Kyrie Irving sticks to his word in October and commits to Boston long-term …
Ian Begley – via espn.com
February 22 02:27 PM
Zach talks to Ian Begley about the inner workings of the Porzingis trade (1:23), the impact it still will have this summer (13:40), rumblings around MSG (36:15) and more.
