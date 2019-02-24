These are (pretty much) all the nicknames in NBA history

Courtesy of the indispensable Basketball Reference, HoopsHype readers and our own efforts, we have put together a super long list of NBA nicknames throughout league history.

If you think there’s any nickname missing from NBA players past or present, please contact us at hoopshype@hoopshype.com.

Here’s what we have in alphabetical order:

A

A.D. (Adrian Dantley)

A.I. (Allen Iverson)

Ace (Ariel Maughan, Leo Gottlieb)

Ack-Ack (Tom Heinsohn)

Action (Demetrius Jackson, Mark Jackson, Phil Jackson)

AD (Anthony Davis)

Agent Block (Hassan Whiteside)

Agent Zero (Gilbert Arenas)

AI2 (Andre Iguodala)

Air Canada (Vince Carter)

Air Congo (Serge Ibaka)

Air France (Mickael Pietrus)

Air Gordon (Eric Gordon)

Air Jordan (Michael Jordan)

Airplane (Dennis Johnson)

Airplane Mode Jones (Derrick Jones Jr.)

Ajax (Bob Kauffman, Buck Williams)

AK-47 (Andrei Kirilenko)

Al (Alfred McGuire)

Alaskan Assassin (Trajan Langdon)

Alek (Aleksandar Radojevic)

Alex (Boo Ellis)

Alfred (Alfredrick Hughes)

Alien (Toni Kukoc)

All-World (World B. Free)

Alphabet (Alaa Abdelnaby)

Andrew (Ashraf Amaya)

Andy (Andrew Anderson)

Angles (Ken Menke)

Ankletaker (Kyrie Irving)

Aquaman (Steven Adams)

Arch (Ryan Arcidiacono)

Art (Arthur Becker)

Asesino (Chuck Aleksinas)

Aussie Shaq (Nathan Jawai)

B

B-Diddy (Baron Davis)

B-Easy (Michael Beasley)

B-Roy (Brandon Roy)

B. Shaw (Brian Shaw)

B.T. Express (Billy Thompson)

Baby Barkley (Clarence Weatherspoon)

Baby Bull (Cliff Pondexter, George McGinnis)

Baby Jordan (Harold Miner)

Baby Ray (Ray Felix)

Baby Shaq (Eddy Curry, Nathan Jawai)

Bad News (Marvin Barnes)

Bad Porn (Corey Maggette)

Bag of Bones (Norm Grekin)

Band-Aid (Derrick Chievous)

Bargs (Andrea Bargnani)

Barney (Leo Barnhorst)

Basketball Jones (Damon Jones)

Bassy (Sebastian Telfair)

Batman (Danny Granger, Etdrick Bohannon, Scottie Pippen)

Battling Bill (Bill Sharman)

Bazz (Shabazz Napier)

Bean (Bob Love, Joe Bryant)

Bean Burrito (Nick Young)

Bear (Mike Brown, Paul Hoffman, Steve Sheppard)

Bebe (Lucas Nogueira)

Beli (Marco Belinelli)

Belly (Nemanja Bjelica)

Bib (Mike Bibby)

Big (Norm Nixon)

Big Al (Alan Williams)

Big Baby (Glen Davis, James Lang)

Big Ben (Ben Wallace)

Big Bird (Brad Lohaus)

Big Blue (Bob Pettit)

Big Burrito (Marc Gasol)

Big Cat (Larry Kenon)

Big Country (Bryant Reeves)

Big D (Dave DeBusschere)

Big Daddy (Dave Lattin, Jay Vincent)

Big Daddy Wookie (JaVale McGee)

Big Dipper (Melvin Turpin)

Big Dog (Glenn Robinson)

Big Don (Don Otten)

Big Drizzle (Drew Gooden)

Big E (Edmund Lawrence, Elden Campbell)

Big Ed (Ed Macauley)

Big Fella (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Roy Hinson)

Big Game (Les Hunter, Monte Morris)

Big Game Dame (Damian Lillard)

Big Game James (James Worthy)

Big George (George McGinnis)

Big Honey (Nikola Jokic)

Big Kiwi (Steven Adams)

Big Mac (George McGinnis, Jim McDaniels, Todd MacCulloch)

Big Mike (George Mikan)

Big Mo (Moses Malone)

Big Nasty (Corliss Williamson)

Big O (Oscar Robertson)

Big Panda (Bradley Beal)

Big Paper Daddy (Ricky Pierce)

Big Red (Bill Walton, Red Kerr)

Big Russia (Kyle Collinsworth)

Big Sauce (Alan Williams)

Big Shot Bob (Robert Horry)

Big Shot Joe (Joe Johnson)

Big Shot Rob (Robert Horry)

Big Smooth (Sam Perkins)

Big Smoothie (Victor Alexander)

Big Spain (Marc Gasol)

Big T (Thurl Bailey)

Big Train (Lionel Billingy)

Big Z (Zelmo Beaty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas)

Biggie (Caleb Swanigan)

Bill (Butch van Breda Kolff)

Billy Idle (Bill Cartwright)

Billy the Kid (Billy Donovan)

Bird (George Yardley, Otis Birdsong, Randy White)

Birdman (Chris Andersen)

Biz (Bismack Biyombo)

Black Falcon (Harrison Barnes)

Black Hole (Armen Gilliam)

Black Jesus (Earl Monroe)

Black Magic (Earl Monroe)

Black Mamba (Kobe Bryant)

Black Superman (Billy Ray Bates)

Blue Arrow (Jamal Murray)

Bo (Tom Boerwinkle)

Bobby D (Bob Dandridge)

Bobo (Boris Diaw)

Bogi (Bojan Bogdanovic)

Boki (Bostjan Nachbar)

Bones (Brent Barry)

Boo (Anthony Bowie)

Boo Butt (Robert Williams)

Boobie (Daniel Gibson)

Boogie (DeMarcus Cousins)

Boom Dizzle (Baron Davis)

Booz (Carlos Boozer)

Born Ready (Lance Stephenson)

Brew (Jim Brewer, Randy Breuer)

Brick (Frank Brickowski)

Broadway Joe (Joe Dumars)

Brock Ness Monster (Jon Brockman)

Bron-Bron (LeBron James)

Bronco (Al Ferrari)

Bropez (Brook Lopez)

Bubba Chuck (Allen Iverson)

Buckshot (Ralph O’Brien)

Buddha (James Edwards)

Buddy Buckets (Buddy Hield)

Buddy Fresh (Buddy Hield)

Buddy Love (Buddy Hield)

Buffet of Goodness (Channing Frye)

Bull (Pat Durham)

Bullet Bob (Bob Boozer)

Bumpy (Tyler Johnson)

Butch (Howard Komives)

Butter (Kendall Marshall)

Butterball (Jim McMillian)

Butterbean (Bob Love)

C

C (Carl Nicks)

C-Webb (Chris Webber)

Cactus (Jimmy Collins)

Cadillac (Greg Anderson)

Cam (Cameron Payne)

Candy Man (Lamar Odom)

Cap (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)

Cap’n Jack (Stephen Jackson)

Captain Clutch (Acie Law)

Captain Late (James Silas)

Cat (Cuttino Mobley)

Cat Man (Terry Catledge)

CB4 (Chris Bosh)

CBooz (Carlos Boozer)

CDR (Chris Douglas-Roberts)

Chairman of the Boards (Moses Malone, Nate Thurmond)

Chapu (Andres Nocioni)

Charley Hustle (Jerry Sloan)

Checkmate (Warren Davis)

Cheese (Royal Ivey)

Chef Curry (Stephen Curry)

Chief (Al-Farouq Aminu, Felton Spencer)

Chili Pete (Pete Chilcutt)

Chocolate Reign (Anthony Morrow)

Chocolate Thunder (Darryl Dawkins)

Chosen One (LeBron James)

Chuck E. Cheese (Chuck Nevitt)

Cincy (Cincinnatus Powell)

Clark Kent (Kurt Rambis)

Clyde (Walt Frazier)

Clyde the Glide (Clyde Drexler)

Cole Train (Norris Cole)

Colsie (Bimbo Coles)

Coney Island’s Finest (Stephon Marbury)

Congo Cash (DJ Mbenga)

Cookie Monster (Craig Smith)

Cool Hand (Luka Doncic)

Cool Hand Luke (Luke Jackson)

Coop (Michael Cooper, Wayne Cooper)

Cooz (Bob Cousy)

Cornbread (Cedric Maxwell)

Count Blockula (Hassan Whiteside)

CP3 (Chris Paul)

Crash (Gerald Wallace)

Crazy Eyes (Kurt Thomas)

Crow-bar (Mark Crow)

Crusher (Mike Davis)

Curly (Nenad Krstic)

D

D-Fish (Derek Fisher)

D-Mase (Desmond Mason)

D-Miles (Darius Miles)

D-Mo (Donatas Motiejunas)

D-Rose (Derrick Rose)

D-Wade (Dwyane Wade)

D-Will (Deron Williams, Derrick Williams)

D-Wright (Delon Wright)

D.J. (D.J. Mbenga, Dennis Johnson)

D12 (Dwight Howard)

Dame (Damian Lillard)

Dame Dolla (Damian Lillard)

Damp (Erick Dampier)

Dancing Bear (Guerschon Yabusele)

Darkness (Jason Maxiell)

Debo (Ben Wallace)

Dee-lightful (Dee Brown)

Deebo (Grayson Allen)

Deke (Dikembe Mutombo)

Delly (Matthew Dellavedova)

Demolition Man (Dennis Rodman)

Dennis the Menace (Dennis Rodman)

Deuce (Rudy LaRusso)

Dice (Antonio McDyess)

Dick the Knick (Dick McGuire)

Diesel (Mike Smrek, Shaquille O’Neal)

Digger (Al Cervi)

Dino (Don Martin)

Dip (Wilt Chamberlain)

Dirty (Dirk Nowitzki)

Disco (Allan Bristow)

DLo (D’Angelo Russell)

DMC (DeMarcus Cousins)

Doc (Ernie Vandeweghe)

Dolph (Danny Schayes)

Domas (Domantas Sabonis)

Don (Korleone Young)

Don’t Google (Evan Fournier)

Double A (Alvan Adams)

Double D (Dale Davis, Darryl Dawkins, Dwight Davis)

Doug E. Fresh (Gerald Wilkins)

Dougie McBuckets (Doug McDermott)

Downtown (Fred Brown)

Dr. Crash (Chris Dudley)

Dr. Dunkenstein (Darrell Griffith)

Dr. J (Julius Erving)

Dray (Draymond Green)

Driftwood (Spencer Haywood)

Duck (Kevin Duckworth)

Duke (Dave Bing, Paul Hogue)

Dukes (James Donaldson)

Durantula (Kevin Durant)

E

E-Money (Eric Gordon)

E.B. (Elton Brand)

E.J. (Eddie Jones)

E.T. (Evan Turner)

Easy (Eddie Lee Wilkins, Elden Campbell)

Easy Ed (Ed Macauley)

Eazy-E (Eric Moreland)

EG (Eric Gordon)

El Abuelo (Corny Thompson)

El Chacho (Sergio Rodriguez)

El Contusione (Manu Ginobili)

El Diablo (Vincenzo Esposito)

El Flaco (Francisco Garcia)

Elmo (Elmore Morgenthaler)

Employee Number Eight (Antoine Walker)

Ennis the Menace (James Ennis)

ET (Pau Gasol)

F

Fast Eddie (Eddie Johnson, Eddie Jordan)

Fat Daddy (Jay Vincent)

Flash (Dwyane Wade)

Flight (James White, Robert Hite)

Flip (Ronald Murray)

Frank the Tank (Frank Kaminsky)

Fro (Jarrett Allen)

Frodo (Luke Ridnour)

Fuzzy (Andrew Levane)

G

G Money (Glen Rice)

G-Force (Gerald Wallace)

Garbage Man (Cedric Ceballos)

Garbo (Jorge Garbajosa)

Geeter (Mike McGee)

Geezer (Howard Porter)

Geico (Francisco Elson)

Gene (Lonnie Kluttz)

Gentle Ben (Ben Poquette)

GG (George Gervin)

Ghita (Gheorghe Muresan)

Ghostface (Joel Przybilla)

Gigi (Gigi Datome)

Gil (Gilbert Arenas)

Godzingis (Kristaps Porzingis)

Golden (Bob Rule)

Goose (Jack Givens)

GP (Gary Payton)

Grandmama (Larry Johnson)

Greyhound (Bob Dandridge)

Grocery List (O.J. Mayo)

Groundhog Day (Tim Duncan)

H

Half-Man/Half-Amazing (Vince Carter)

Ham (Justin Hamilton)

Hambone (Art Williams, Tom Hammonds)

Hammer (Andrew DeClercq)

Handy Andy (Andy Johnson, Andy Phillip)

Harp (Derek Harper, Ron Harper)

Hawk (Charlie Black, Connie Hawkins, Hersey Hawkins, Vernon Maxwell)

Heavy D (Derrick McKey)

His Airness (Michael Jordan)

His Heinous (Bill Laimbeer)

Hollywood (Don MacLean, James Robinson)

Hondo (John Havlicek)

Honey Boy (Rudy LaRusso)

Honeycomb (Gus Johnson)

Hoodie Melo (Carmelo Anthony)

Horny (Jeff Hornacek)

Horse (Dan Issel)

Hot Plate (John Williams)

Hot Rod (Rod Strickland)

Houby (Bob Houbregs)

Houdini of the Hardwood (Bob Cousy)

Hound (Jerry Baskerville)

Hoya Destroya (Patrick Ewing)

Humble Moses (Malcolm Brogdon)

Hump (Kris Humphries)

Hutch (Mel Hutchins)

I

Ice (Jerry Reynolds)

Iceman (George Gervin)

Iggy (Andre Iguodala)

Ike (Isaac Austin)

Il Gallo (Danilo Gallinari)

Il Mago (Andrea Bargnani)

Iron Man (A.C. Green, Wesley Matthews)

Iso Joe (Joe Johnson)

J

J-Kidd (Jason Kidd)

J-Max (Jason Maxiell)

J-Rich (Jason Richardson)

J-Smoove (Josh Smith)

J-Will (Jason Williams)

J.O. (Jermaine O’Neal)

J.R. (Isaiah Rider)

J.R. Swish (J.R. Smith)

J.T. (Jason Terry)

J.Y.D. (Jerome Williams)

Jammin’ James (James Bailey)

Jazzy (Cazzie Russell)

JC (Jamal Crawford)

Jedi (Cedi Osman)

Jellybean (Joe Bryant)

Jesus Shuttlesworth (Ray Allen)

Jimmy G. Buckets (Jimmy Butler)

Jingles (Joe Ingles)

Jinglin’ Joe (Joe Ingles)

Jo (Joakim Noah)

Joe Barely Cares (Joe Barry Carroll)

Joe Cool (Joe Johnson)

Joey Buckets (Joe Young)

Johnny Pax (John Paxson)

JoJo (Joel Embiid)

Joker (Nikola Jokic)

Jordan Stopper (Gerald Wilkins)

Jorts (Josh Harrellson)

JRich (Josh Richardson)

Juancho (Juan Hernangomez)

Juanny (Dajuan Wagner)

Juju (Greg Smith)

Jumpin’ Joe (Joe Caldwell)

Jumping Jack (Jackie Moore)

Junkyard Dog (Jerome Williams)

Just Barely Carroll (Joe Barry Carroll)

K

K (Larry Kenon)

K-Mart (Kenyon Martin)

K.J. (Kevin Johnson)

Kandi Man (Michael Olowokandi)

KAT (Karl-Anthony Towns)

KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope)

KD (Kevin Durant)

Keef (Markieff Morris)

KG (Kevin Garnett)

Killa Cam (Cameron Payne)

King in the Fourth (Isaiah Thomas)

King James (LeBron James)

KryptoNate (Nate Robinson)

Kuz (Kyle Kuzma)

L

L-Train (Lionel Simmons)

L.O. (Lamar Odom)

La Bomba (Juan Carlos Navarro)

Larry Legend (Larry Bird)

Latvian Laser (Davis Bertans)

LBJ (LeBron James)

Legs (Tim Legler)

Lil’ Buckets (Marcus Thornton)

Linsanity (Jeremy Lin)

Little Flying Mouse (Damon Stoudamire)

Little General (Andre Turner)

Little Hawk (Larry Nance)

Little Joe (Joe Hamilton)

Little Louie (Louie Dampier)

Little Moses (Hakeem Olajuwon)

LJ (Larry Johnson)

LMA (LaMarcus Aldridge)

Logo (Damian Lillard)

Long Gene (Gene Conley)

Loscy (Jim Loscutoff)

Lue Hefner (Tyronn Lue)

Luke (Maurice Lucas)

Lumber (Dave Corzine)

Lunch Pail (Taj Gibson)

M

M.J. (Michael Jordan)

MacGyver (Pat Riley)

Mad Dog (Fred Carter, Mark Madsen)

Mad Max (Vernon Maxwell)

Magic (Magic Johnson)

Man of Steal (Larry Steele)

Manimal (Kenneth Faried)

Manudona (Manu Ginobili)

Maple Jordan (Andrew Wiggins)

Mase (Anthony Mason)

Matador (Luka Doncic)

McBob (Josh McRoberts)

McFilthy (Jeff Ruland)

McGinnis the Magnificent (George McGinnis)

McNasty (Rick Mahorn)

MCW (Michael Carter-Williams)

Meal Time (Rumeal Robinson)

Medical Bill (Bill Cartwright)

Mel Mel the Abuser (Jamaal Tinsley)

Melo (Carmelo Anthony)

Memo (Mehmet Okur)

Microwave (Vinnie Johnson)

Mid-Life (Kurt Thomas)

Midnight Creeper (Jay Vincent)

Mighty Mouse (Damon Stoudamire)

Mini Mamba (Andrew Goudelock)

Mini-Lebron (Eric Bledsoe)

MKG (Michael Kidd-Gilchrist)

Mo (Maurice Cheeks)

Mo Pete (Morris Peterson)

Mo’ Buckets (Marreese Speights)

Moe (Maurice Harkless)

MoneyMase (Roger Mason)

Monster Mash (Jamal Mashburn)

Monty (Eddie Jordan)

Mook (Marcus Morris)

Moose (Greg Monroe, Mike Muscala)

Motormouth (Elgin Baylor)

Mozart of the Hoops (Drazen Petrovic)

Mozzy (Timofey Mozgov)

Mr. 94 Feet (Patrick Beverley)

Mr. All-Around (Tom Gola)

Mr. Basketball (George Mikan)

Mr. Big Shot (Chauncey Billups)

Mr. Catering (Jose Calderon)

Mr. Cavalier (Austin Carr)

Mr. Chibbs (Kenny Anderson)

Mr. Clutch (Jerry West)

Mr. Dependable (Davon Reed)

Mr. Inside (Elgin Baylor, Tom Boerwinkle)

Mr. Intensity (Carl Nicks)

Mr. March (Tyler Dorsey)

Mr. May (John Salley, Norm Nixon)

Mr. Mean (Larry Micheaux, Larry Smith)

Mr. Moves (Campy Russell)

Mr. Nice (Grant Hill)

Mr. President (Bill Bradley)

Mr. Sonic (Nate McMillan)

Mr. Triple Double (Jason Kidd)

Mt. Mutombo (Dikembe Mutombo)

Muggsy (Muggsy Bogues)

My Giant (Gheorghe Muresan)

N

Nacho (Gilbert Arenas)

Nanu (Chinanu Onuaku)

Nashty (Steve Nash)

Nate the Great (Nate Thurmond)

Nellie (Don Nelson)

Neto (Bob Netolicky)

Never Nervous Pervis (Pervis Ellison)

Next Town Brown (Larry Brown)

Nic (Nicolas Batum)

Nick at Nite (Nick Van Exel)

Nick the Quick (Nick Van Exel)

Ninja (Sean Elliott)

Nique (Dominique Wilkins)

Nitzy (Nelson Bobb)

Noc (Andres Nocioni)

O

O (Orlando Woolridge)

Oak (Charles Oakley)

Oak Tree (Charles Oakley)

Obocop (Orlando Woolridge)

Old School (Adrian Griffin)

Ollie (Oliver Taylor)

Ox (Wally Osterkorn)

P

Pac-Man (Pearl Washington)

Papa (Jim Brewer)

Paper Thin (Amir Johnson)

Pappy Jack (Pierre Jackson)

Pato (Patricio Garino)

Pax (John Paxson)

Pearl (Stacey King)

Penny (Anfernee Hardaway)

Perk (Kendrick Perkins)

Petro (Drazen Petrovic)

PG-13 (Paul George)

Philly Dog (Mike Gale)

Pickle (John Battle)

Picklehead (Marcus Paige)

Picu (Jose Ortiz)

Piculin (Jose Ortiz)

Pierre (JaVale McGee)

Pig (Anthony Miller)

Pike (Eric Piatkowski)

Pinball (Dave Twardzik)

Pip (Scottie Pippen)

Pistol Pete (Pete Maravich)

Pit Bull (Calvin Natt)

Playoff P (Paul George)

Pocket Rocket (Calvin Murphy)

Poetry (Lawrence Moten)

Pogo (Joe Caldwell)

Pooh (Derrick Rose, Eugene Jeter)

Popcorn (Connie Norman)

Poppin’ Paul (Paul Arizin)

Pops (Frank Selvy)

Pork Chop (Jeff Mullins)

Porzingod (Kristaps Porzingis)

Professor Big Shots (Nemanja Bjelica)

Psycho T (Tyler Hansbrough)

Q

Q-Pon (Quincy Pondexter)

Q-Rich (Quentin Richardson)

R

Rags (Mike Riordan)

Rambo (Kurt Rambis)

Rampaging Redhead (Murray Wier)

Raulzinho (Raul Neto)

Ray-Ray (Ray Allen)

Razor (Charles Edge)

Reckless Rex (Rex Morgan)

Red Mamba (Matt Bonner)

Red Rocket (Matt Bonner)

Red Velvet (Kevin Huerter)

Redz (Delonte West)

Reef (Shareef Abdur-Rahim)

Reign Man (Shawn Kemp)

Rhino (Craig Smith)

RHJ (Rondae Hollis-Jefferson)

Ricky Buckets (Ricky Davis)

Riles (Pat Riley)

Rio (Mario Chalmers)

Rip (Richard Hamilton)

Robin Hood (Dirk Nowitzki)

Robo (Dave Robisch)

Rock (Mitch Richmond)

RoCo (Robert Covington)

Rodzilla (Dennis Rodman)

RoLo (Robin Lopez)

Ron Burgundy (Ron Baker)

Ron-Ron (Metta World Peace)

Roughhouse Rudy (Rudy LaRusso)

Rounds (Dan Roundfield)

Rubber Band Man (Mickey Johnson)

Rubberband Man (Robin Jones)

Rudy T. (Rudy Tomjanovich)

Rusca (Stefano Rusconi)

Russ (Russell Westbrook)

Russdiculous (Russ Smith)

S

S Dot (Shaun Livingston)

S.T.A.T. (Amar’e Stoudemire)

Sabas (Arvydas Sabonis)

Sam I Am (Sam Cassell)

Samurai Scot (Scot Pollard)

Sandwich Hunter (Matt Bonner)

Saras (Sarunas Jasikevicius)

Sasha (Aleksandar Djordjevic, Alexander Volkov)

Satch (Tom Sanders)

Sauce Castillo (Nik Stauskas)

Savage Life (Rawle Alkins)

Savoir Faire (Norm Nixon)

Scal (Brian Scalabrine)

Scary Terry (Terry Rozier)

Secretary of Defense (Dudley Bradley)

Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal)

Shaq Daddy (Shaquille O’Neal)

Shaq Fu (Shaquille O’Neal)

Shaq of the MAC (Gary Trent)

Shaq of the NAC (Malik Rose)

Sheed (Rasheed Wallace)

Showboat (Kobe Bryant)

Showtime (Stanley Johnson)

Shump (Iman Shumpert)

Sideshow Bob (Anderson Varejao)

Silk (Dexter Boney, Jamaal Wilkes)

Silky (Michael Redd)

Sir Charles (Charles Barkley)

Sir Lance a Lot (Lance Stephenson)

Skip 2 My Lou (Rafer Alston)

Skita (Nikoloz Tskitishvili)

Skull (Dick Barnett)

Sky (Johnny High, Kenny Walker)

Sky Miles (Miles Bridges)

Skywalker (David Thompson)

Slava (Stanislav Medvedenko)

Sleepy (Eric Floyd)

Sleepy Sam (Sam Perkins)

Slim Reaper (Kevin Durant)

Slo Mo (Kyle Anderson)

Sloki (Uros Slokar)

Slow Mo Joe (Joe Ingles)

Smitty (Steve Smith)

Smoke (Royal Ivey)

Smooth (Larry Hughes)

Spain (Wayne Hightower)

Spanish Chocolate (Sergio Rodriguez)

Special K (Clark Kellogg)

Speed (Art Spector)

Speed Bump (Paul Mokeski)

Spicy Mayo (Tyler Lydon)

Spida (Donovan Mitchell)

Spider (Donovan Mitchell)

Splash Mountain (Brook Lopez)

Spoon (Clarence Weatherspoon, Nick Weatherspoon)

Spoonie (Nick Weatherspoon)

Spree (Latrell Sprewell)

Spunk (Scott Skiles)

Squeaky (Carldell Johnson)

Stack (Jerry Stackhouse)

Stack Jack (Stephen Jackson)

Starbury (Stephon Marbury)

Steph (Stephen Curry)

Stevie Franchise (Steve Francis)

Stew (Stewart Granger)

Stewie (Oleksiy Pecherov)

Sticks (Earle Higgins)

Stilts (Arnie Risen)

Stock (John Stockton)

Stormin’ Norman (Norm Nixon)

String Bean (Mikal Bridges)

Stro (Stromile Swift)

Stumpy (Gail Goodrich)

Sugar Ray (Micheal Ray Richardson, Ray Allen)

Sully (Jared Sullinger)

Summertime (Harold Pressley)

Sunny (Jon Sundvold)

Super Lou (Lou Hudson)

Super Mario (Mario Hezonja)

Super Sub (John Laskowski)

Supercool Beas (Michael Beasley)

Superman (Dwight Howard, Shaquille O’Neal)

Swaggy P (Nick Young)

Swee’ Pea (Lloyd Daniels)

Sweet Bells (Mychal Thompson)

Sweet Lou (Lou Hudson, Lou Williams)

Sweet Pea (Lloyd Daniels)

Sweets (Mike Sweetney, Nat Clifton)

Sweetwater (Nat Clifton)

Swipa (De’Aaron Fox)

T

T-Hud (Troy Hudson)

T-Mac (Tracy McGrady)

T-Rex (Kevin Willis)

T-Ro (Terry Rozier)

Taco Jay (Jayson Tatum)

Tank (LaSalle Thompson, Mark McNamara)

Tay (Tayshaun Prince)

Taz (Avery Johnson)

Teach (Adrian Dantley)

The A-Train (Artis Gilmore)

The Admiral (David Robinson)

The Animal (Ken Bannister)

The Answer (Allen Iverson)

The Atomic Dog (Audie Norris)

The Baby-Faced Assassin (Isiah Thomas)

The Beard (James Harden)

The Big Aristotle (Shaquille O’Neal)

The Big Cat (Jamaal Magloire)

The Big Dipper (Wilt Chamberlain)

The Big Dog (Antoine Carr)

The Big E (Elvin Hayes)

The Big Fundamental (Tim Duncan)

The Big Handsome (Cody Zeller)

The Big O (Oliver Miller)

The Big Ragu (Donte DiVincenzo)

The Big Ticket (Kevin Garnett)

The Blade (Alex English)

The Body (Paul Hoffman)

The Bosnian Bear (Jusuf Nurkic)

The Bosnian Beast (Jusuf Nurkic)

The Boy Wonder (Rex Chapman)

The Brazilian Blur (Leandro Barbosa)

The Brodie (Russell Westbrook)

The Brow (Anthony Davis)

The Butcher (Butch van Breda Kolff)

The Camby Man (Marcus Camby)

The Captain (Willis Reed)

The Caveman (Chris Kaman)

The Chief (Robert Parish)

The Chuckster (Charles Barkley)

The Claw (Kawhi Leonard)

The Collector (Reggie Evans)

The Computer (Jerry Lucas)

The Cordova Comet (Mel Gibson)

The Count (Ray Felix)

The Custodian (Brian Cardinal)

The Dean (Sean Higgins)

The Doctor (Julius Erving)

The Don (Luka Doncic)

The Dragon (Goran Dragic)

The Dread Pirate (Chris Douglas-Roberts)

The Dream (Hakeem Olajuwon)

The Dunking Dutchman (Rik Smits)

The Eagle (Kermit Washington)

The Energizer (Chris Gatling)

The Enforcer (Maurice Lucas)

The Finnisher (Lauri Markkanen)

The French Prince (Frank Ntilikina)

The French Rejection (Rudy Gobert)

The Gem (Clem Haskins)

The General (Gary Grant)

The German Moses (Dirk Nowitzki)

The Ghost (Gary Phillips)

The Ginger Ninja (Brian Scalabrine)

The Glove (Gary Payton)

The Godfather (Nikola Pekovic)

The Great Wall (Yao Ming)

The Great White Hope (Larry Bird)

The Greek Freak (Giannis Antetokounmpo)

The Grindfather (Tony Allen)

The Hammer (Armen Gilliam)

The Hibachi (Gilbert Arenas)

The Hick from French Lick (Larry Bird)

The Homie (Dario Saric)

The Human Eraser (Marvin Webster)

The Human Highlight Film (Dominique Wilkins)

The Human Victory Cigar (Stojko Vrankovic)

The Janitor (Brian Cardinal)

The Jet (Chet Walker, Jason Terry, Kenny Smith)

The Juice (Jonathon Simmons)

The Kangaroo Kid (Billy Cunningham)

The Kentucky Colonel (Frank Ramsey)

The Kid (Kevin Garnett)

The Landlord (Shelden Williams)

The Little Engine (T.J. Ford)

The Little General (Avery Johnson)

The Locksmith (DeShawn Stevenson)

The Logo (Jerry West)

The Lumberjack (Dave Corzine)

The Machine (Sasha Vujacic)

The Magnificent (Marvin Barnes)

The Mailman (Karl Malone)

The Man with the Golden Arm (Wayne Ellington)

The Man With the Long Gray Beard (Jim Pollard)

The Matrix (Shawn Marion)

The Mayor (Fred Hoiberg)

The Mitten (Gary Payton II)

The Monster (Mitch McGary)

The Oklahoma Kid (Alvan Adams)

The Original Bull (Jerry Sloan)

The Owl without a Vowel (Bill Mlkvy)

The Panda’s Friend (Metta World Peace)

The Pearl (Earl Monroe)

The People’s Champ (Will Barton)

The Pharaoh (Alaa Abdelnaby)

The Phenom (Frank Mason III)

The Pink Panther (Toni Kukoc)

The Plastic Man (Stacey Augmon)

The Polish Gazelle (Marcin Gortat)

The Polish Hammer (Marcin Gortat)

The Polish Rifle (Eric Piatkowski)

The Postman (Steven Hunter)

The President (Malcolm Brogdon)

The Prince of Darkness (Bill Laimbeer)

The Process (Joel Embiid)

The Professor (Andre Miller)

The Punisher (Darius Miles)

The Rifle (Roger Strickland)

The Rifleman (Chuck Person)

The Round Mound of Rebound (Charles Barkley)

The Sarge (Norris Coleman)

The Scavenger (Rodney McGruder)

The Secretary of State (Bill Bradley)

The Servant (Kevin Durant)

The Snake (James Silas)

The Specialist (Damon Jones)

The Squid (Sidney Moncrief)

The Stache (Adam Morrison)

The Stifle Tower (Rudy Gobert)

The Storm (Norm Van Lier)

The Stormin’ Mormon (Shawn Bradley)

The Stump (Gail Goodrich)

The Thief (Sedale Threatt)

The Threegional Manager (Mike Scott)

The Torch (Junior Bridgeman)

The Truth (Paul Pierce)

The Twirl (Earl Cureton)

The Wall (Wayne Embry)

The Wizard (Gus Williams)

The Worm (Dennis Rodman)

The Zen Master (Phil Jackson)

THJ (Tim Hardaway Jr.)

Threekola (Nikola Mirotic)

Threezus (Kyle Korver)

Thunder Dan (Dan Majerle)

Time Lord (Robert Williams)

Tipper (George Thompson)

TLC (Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot)

Toine (Antoine Walker)

Toko (Tornike Shengelia)

Tommy Gun (Tom Heinsohn)

Tractor Traylor (Robert Traylor)

Trade Winds (Jack McCloskey)

Trader Jack (Jack McCloskey)

Trez (Montrezl Harrell)

Tru Warier (Metta World Peace)

Truth (Walter Berry)

Tuff Juice (Caron Butler)

U

U.D. (Udonis Haslem)

Uncle Cliffy (Clifford Robinson)

Uncle Drew (Kyrie Irving)

Uncle P (Nick Young)

Unibrow (Anthony Davis)

Unicorn (Kristaps Porzingis)

V

Vanilla Gorilla (Joel Przybilla)

Veezy (Vander Blue)

Vino (Kobe Bryant)

Vinsanity (Vince Carter)

Vlad Rad (Vladimir Radmanovic)

Vooch (Nikola Vucevic)

W

Waterbug (Greg Grant)

Wave Papi (Kelly Oubre Jr.)

Wheelhorse of Steel City (Dave Minor)

White Chocolate (Jason Williams)

White Mamba (Brian Scalabrine)

Whitey (Johnny Macknowski)

Wiggs (Andrew Wiggins)

Wild Thing (Anderson Varejao)

Wilt the Stilt (Wilt Chamberlain)

Windexman (Michael Cage)

Wonder Boy (Luka Doncic)

Wonderdog (Scott Brooks)

Woodman (Leon Wood)

Wookie (Sean Rooks)

Worm (Willie McCarter)

Wrecking Ball (Tony Wroten)

X

X (Xavier McDaniel)

X-Man (Xavier McDaniel)

Y

YMCA (Andrew Nicholson)

Yogi (Michael Stewart, Yogi Ferrell)

Young Bull (Collin Sexton)

Young Hollywood (Zach LaVine)

Young Trece (Paul George)

Z

Z-Bo (Zach Randolph)

Zeke (Isiah Thomas)

Ziggy (Larry Siegfried)

Zinger (Kristaps Porzingis)

Zo (Alonzo Mourning, Lonzo Ball)

Zu (Ivica Zubac)

Zublocka (Ivica Zubac)

0-9

2Pat (Patrick Patterson)

3-D (Dennis Scott)

3D (Boris Diaw)

3G (Eric Gordon)