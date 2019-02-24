Kyrie Irving's leadership is a problem and other NBA podcasts of the day

USA Today Sports

February 24, 2019

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

February 24 03:30 AM
Kevin Arnovitz covers the NBA for ESPN and ESPN The Magazine. Twitter: @kevinarnovitz 2:15 Celtics-Bucks are the best 2 defenses in NBA 9:53 Kyrie’s problem is his team succeeded without him 18:58 Kyrie is right about the media w/ Durant video 25:31 Kyrie’s “leadership” is a real problem 35:10 Anthony Davis fit in Boston 47:00 Kevin clears up t ……
February 24 01:43 AM
Mark Schanowski, Kendall Gill, and Will Perdue react to the Bulls’ first 3-game winning streak of the season after Zach LaVine & Lauri Markkanen led the way in a big win over Boston. The crew discusses the victory over the Celtics, what the future holds for Robin Lopez (4:30), the re-energized play of LaVine (7:30), what kind of a jump the team can make next season (11:15), and the effect Otto Porter has had on the court and in the locker room (15:30).
February 23 11:46 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. CLNS Radio Boston Celtics Postgame

Feb 23 – Celtics @ Bulls. The easiest way to listen to podcasts on your iPhone, iPad, Android, PC, smart speaker – and even in your car. For free. Bonus and ad-free content available with Stitcher Premium.

February 23 11:45 PM
Wizards go down 119-112 at home to Indiana despite 35 points by Bradley Beal. Chris & Jimmy Patsos parse through Beal’s postgame comments and where Washington stands in the Eastern Conference.
They then evalute Stephen Jackson’s comments about the NBA being soft (10:05) and weigh in on whether Zion Williamson should return to the floor for Duke (13:16).

This Game Is Proof (I Know The Sixers Need Embiid) – via rightstorickysanchez.com

February 23 05:18 PM
Because talking about the Sixers sleepwalking through a home loss to the Portland Trailblazers isn’t a ton of fun, we only spend about ten minutes on it. Then we get to a rare listener submitted Jigsaw that involves sneezing in the sack and being Bryan Colangelo’s personal assistant, a Lorenzo Brown mailbag where we talk about powering up certain Sixers and who would turn back a Pepsi when they ordered a coke, and Unterberger tries to convince us he likes Jimmy Butler.
February 23 01:06 PM
Listen to RealGM Radio with Danny Leroux episodes free, on demand. Host Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) and draft expert Sam Vecenie of The Athletic (@Sam_Vecenie) catch up on 2019 NBA Draft prospects.
They discuss Zion Williamson’s injury and decision, the impact on his Duke teammates, Sam’s big new project, the 2019 offseason and more.
Sponsored by Betonline.ag, Art of Sport (ArtofSport.com) and TrueCar
Subscribe to RealGM Radio on iTunes or via the RSS feed …

