Kyrie Irving's leadership is a problem and other NBA podcasts of the day

February 23 05:18 PM

Because talking about the Sixers sleepwalking through a home loss to the Portland Trailblazers isn’t a ton of fun, we only spend about ten minutes on it. Then we get to a rare listener submitted Jigsaw that involves sneezing in the sack and being Bryan Colangelo’s personal assistant, a Lorenzo Brown mailbag where we talk about powering up certain Sixers and who would turn back a Pepsi when they ordered a coke, and Unterberger tries to convince us he likes Jimmy Butler.