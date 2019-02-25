NBA podcasts du jour: Rick Barry, Shaquille O'Neal and more

February 24 06:27 PM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd speaks with Josh Bass of Locked On Nets about Brooklyn’s push to make the playoffs and the return of Caris LeVert, then to Anthony Irwin of Locked On Lakers about the disappointment of this season and if the Lakers will make the playoffs, and to Tony East of Locked On Pacers about a team no-one is talking about, the Pacers, who are going strong without their All-Star Victor Oladipo.Learn more about your ad choices …