Big market blues and other NBA podcasts you should listen today

February 25 03:33 PM

It’s an episode with one of our favorite Aussie’s ever, Matthew Dellavedova joins the Cleveland crew for the very first time on Road Trippin’. The crew talks Australian life, his game, food and wine preferences, as if we haven’t heard enough Cleveland. The crew also delves into his performance, the overall performance of the Cavs in the 2016 playoffs, and a whole lot more.

